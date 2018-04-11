Metis Nation honours local business



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The awards and honours keep coming for a High Prairie business.



The owners of Marczyk Stake and Lath recently received the 2018 Metis Nation of Alberta Entrepreneur-of- the-Year, Region 5, award at the MNA 5th annual Provincial Business Mixer at the Edmonton Inn and Conference Centre March 22.



Marlene Marczyk and Mike Marczyk Jr. have operated the business since 2006. Mike Marczyk Sr. started the business in 1979.



Marczyk Stake and lath has operated at the same location northwest of High Prairie since its inception. They manufacture high-grade lumber into quality lath and wood stakes that are used in road construction.



Last year, they won the Rupertsland Institute 2017 Entrepreneur Award.



The business continues to succeed despite tragedies, rising and falling markets, and customer demand, but the owners still carry on, running a successful business. It’s because hard work and dedication pays off.



The business employs 3-8 people full-time, depending on market demand. It is one of about half a dozen lath mills in Alberta.



During slower times, the mill will produce sheds, OSB and special lumber [special orders] cut to specific size.



Thr couple credit hard work for their success.