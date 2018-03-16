Metis leader applauds funding in fed’s budget

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A local Metis leader supports additional funding in the recent federal budget to enhance Indigenous communities.



Metis Settlements General Council president Gerald Cunningham, of East Prairie, says the funding is welcome as more details are known.



“We will enthusiastically pursue every opportunity to improve the quality of life for our Metis Settlements members,” he says.



The Feb. 27 budget committed $1.3 billion over six years for new funding for First Nations child and family services.



Another figure was $172.6 million over three years for clean drinking water, on top of $1.8 billion in 2016.



Cunningham notes several key funding points.



The Indigenous Skills and Employment Training Program will provide $325 million over five years and $67 million per year ongoing for Metis.



“This additional funding will assist more of our members to be able to access funding so they gain greater skills and find jobs that will support their long-term career aspirations,” Cunningham says.



“Services supported by the program, such as child care, will ensure that Indigenous women will have equal access to skills development and training opportunities so that they are able to contribute more fully to the economic success of their communities.”



The government also proposes to invest $5 billion over five years to ensure that Indigenous children and families have an equal chance to succeed in life and to build the capacity of Indigenous governments and to accelerate self-determination and self-government agreements based on the recognition and implementation of rights.



Cunningham says Metis will also benefit from funding to advance reconciliation, funding to support the well being of Indigenous children in foster care, funding for health programs, housing and education.



The government also proposes to invest $51.4 million over the next two years to continue its support for federal and indigenous participation in the recognition of Indigenous Rights and Self-Determination dis- cussion tables.



He also expresses concerns in the budget process.



“While we appreciate that the government is making financial commitments to address reconciliation and advance indigenous issues in Budget 2018, I am very disappointed that the Metis Settlements have not been identified as a key stakeholder,” Cunningham says.



“As the only legislated land-based Metis in Canada, we had hoped Canada would recognize the potential that exists in our communities.”



He further states the key benefit of the budget announcement is the government’s recognition of a formal relationship with Metis people.



“For the Metis settlements, this sends a strong signal that this government is taking our MOU [memorandum of understanding] seriously,” Cunningham says.