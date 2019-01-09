Message is hitting home!

Impaired driving decreasing in High Prairie region

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The message about drinking alcohol and driving seems to be getting across to residents and motorists.



High Prairie RCMP report impaired driving was down during the Christmas holiday and over the month of December.



“We were out if full force during December and we detected fewer impaired drivers,” S/Sgt. Warren Wright says.



“That indicates people are making better choices for drinking and transportation.”



Police recorded 12 impaired investigations in December, down from 15 in December 2017.



High Prairie RCMP set up three formal checkstops and three informal checkstops last month.



“I applaud people for taking alternative transportation home from parties and celebrations,” Wright says.



He appreciates people accepting offers to get a ride home by a designated driver, public transportation, or a ride provided by the event organizers.



A snowstorm on Dec. 29 led to a few collisions, although Wright confirmed no figures or details.



He advises motorists to drive cautiously as weather can suddenly change to dangerous.



“Be mindful of ever-changing northern Alberta road and weather conditions,” Wright says.



“Sometimes you don’t know how bad it is until you get right in the middle of it.”



He advises people to watch road and weather reports before starting to drive.



Police responded to 23 traffic collisions in December, down from 33 in the same month in 2017.



Christmas holidays can often cause tension between families and people that leads to assault, he says.



“Holidays tend to bring about an increased level of domestic disturbance and alcohol can add to that,” Wright says.



Police reported 33 crimes against persons and assaults in December.



Overall, High Prairie RCMP recorded 287 calls in December leading to 125 charges.



That is down from December 2017 when the detachment recorded 480 calls and 178 charges.



Lakeshore Regional Police Service reported an uneventful week.



“It was a pretty quiet week for police, nothing newsworthy,” says Inspector Mike Nuss- baumer.



“It was just like another day.”



Lakeshore Police is based in Driftpile Cree Nation and also serves Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, and Kapaweno First Nation, and Sawridge First Nation.