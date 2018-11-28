Men to be sentenced in New Year

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two men charged in connection with the tragic death of a young man at a High Prairie convenience store in 2015 will be sentenced in two months.



Dakota C. Anderson, of Gift Lake, appeared for sentencing in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 22 but the matter was adjourned to Jan. 31 as requested by Judge D.R. Shynkar. He was not in court on the latest date.



“He wants to have both men sentenced on the same day,” Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.



Anderson and Jesse Prestly Laboucan, of Atikameg, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter when they appeared in court Sept. 10.



Both men were originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, 20, at the Esso Express Mart convenience store in High Prairie on July 29, 2015.



Laboucan is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 11. His matter will be rescheduled for sentencing Jan. 31 when he appears.



Both men have requested a Gladue report to consider their Indigenous heritage while Anderson also asked for a pre-sentence report.



High Prairie RCMP and EMS responded to a call about an unconscious male [Ellefson] outside the store at 4247 – 53 Avenue. He was taken to hospital where he later died.