Men sentenced to several years for manslaughter

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two men charged in connection with the tragic death of a young man in High Prairie in summer 2015 will spend another few years behind bars.



Dakota C. Anderson, of Gift Lake, and Jesse Prestly Laboucan, of Atikameg, were sentenced in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 16 for manslaughter charges.



Laboucan was sentenced to seven years and credited for 1,122 days for time served.



Anderson was sentenced to four years, and credited for 1,659 days.



Judge D.R. Shynkar sentenced the two men.



They pleaded guilty to a lower charge of manslaughter when they appeared in court Sept. 10.



Laboucan and Anderson were first charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, 20, at the Esso station Express Mart convenience store on July 29, 2015.



High Prairie RCMP and EMS responded to a call about an unconscious male outside the store at 4247 – 53 Avenue.



Ellefson was taken to hospital where he later died.



Before pleading guilty, both accused were scheduled for trial Sept. 4, 2018 in Court of Queen’s Bench in Peace River.



Both men were banned from unrestricted firearms for 10 years and restricted firearms for life.



Both men requested a Gladue report to consider their Indigenous heritage.



Anderson also asked for a pre-sentence report.