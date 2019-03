Five men showed their talents in a moose-calling contest. Left-right, are Vic Matula, Russell Friesen, Wade Trudgeon, Aaron Harbidge and Austin Harbidge. Aaron Harbidge was the winner.

Wild game meat was on the menu at A Wild Game Feast Men’s Night on March 16 at the High Prairie Victory Centre. About 30 men attended the event and enjoyed a meal of 14 dishes of game meat, which included elk and moose. Several men also shared hunting stories of their excursions – mostly true – some questionable. Aaron Harbidge won a moose-calling contest. High Prairie Victory Life Church plans to organize the event next year.

Some of the men show their special dishes. Left-right, are Len Parke, Russell Friesen, Aaron Harbidge, David Auger and Luc Portelance.