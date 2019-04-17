Members named to appeal board

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three residents of Big Lakes County will serve on a regional subdivision and development appeal board.



At its regular meeting April 10, county council appointed Peter Blacha, Cathy Hewko and Lloyd Marshall.



Each completed the required training, says Pat Olansky, county director of planning and development.



Big Lakes, the Town of High Prairie, the Town of Swan Hills and the Town of Slave Lake created the board in January. Each municipality appoints three members to the board.



“Everything has been put in place for the inter-municipal subdivision and appeal board,” Olansky says.



Members from the municipalities will be called to serve on the board when a request is filed.



“You can have up to five members meeting for an appeal,” Olansky says.



Big Lakes council adopted a bylaw to create the regional board at its regular meeting Jan. 9 for several reasons. The agreement will be reviewed after one year.



“It would be a reduced cost and less of a burden on each municipality,” Olansky says.



“We meet so rarely for an appeal.”