Meet your UCP candidates

Derkoch promises 110 % effort

Callie Hermanson

For South Peace news

Long-time Slave Lake resident Brenda Derkoch is in the running for the United Conservative Party to become the next candidate for Lesser Slave Lake.

Derkoch has lived in Slave Lake for over 50 years.

“I have raised my family here and am proud to call this region home.”

Derkoch is an elementary schol teacher in the community of Wabasca. She works at the Oski Pasikoniwew Kamik (Bigstone Community School) teaching Grade 3.

Derkoch explains the first item that she will address, if she gets elected, is to eliminate the carbon tax the NDP created. The second thing Derkoch says must be done is bring business confidence back to Alberta, which will result in economic growth.

Derkoch says she also wants to address multiple health care issues in the region, and look at ways to improve the education system for children.

“I may have not been the most visible nominee in the running, but I had made a prior commitment to those students in my classroom and I am a women of my word,” says Derkoch.

“If I get elected I will work 110 per cent to be your voice, time for change is now.”

Middelkoop encouraged by businesses to run

Callie Hermanson

For South Peace News

On Oct. 2, yet another United Conservative Party nomination candidate was announced for the Lesser Slave Lake constituency – John Middelkoop.

Middelkoop grew up just outside of Westlock and graduated from Kings University in 1994. He is married with three sons, one daughter-in-law, one grandson and another grandchild on the way.

Middelkoop is a practicing accountant and has worked in the Lesser Slave Lake area since 2001. In 2002, Middelkoop put down roots as Angel Business Services in High Prairie, specializing in small business and agriculture.

Middelkoop has worked as a farmer, been involved in administrating numerous family camps, volunteered/served in his local church, and coached hockey, baseball, and volleyball.

“I am running to represent the Lesser Slave Lake constituency because I believe we can restore the Alberta Advantage.

“I know we can, and must work to give our children, our grandchildren, and all future generations of Albertans, the Alberta opportunities that many of us were fortunate enough to grow up with.”

Middlekoop says he was encouraged to run by several businesses in High Prairie and Slave Lake. He adds he always had an interest in politics but never had the time. Now that his kids are mature and grown up he is able to purse it.

Middelkoop explains he is committed to the fiscal responsibility, controlled spending and living within peoples means, eliminating and reducing the barriers [the “red tape”] that make it difficult for businesses to operate successfully, the protection of family values and parental rights, and genuine representation on constituent issues and needs.

Noskey promising to uphold UCP’s principles

Callie Hermanson

For South Peace News

Proud mother of three, daughter of a trapper, Residential School Survivor, executive director of Loon River First Nation, and Theological Studies Graduate; the list goes on and on for United Conservative Party nomination candidate Juliette Noksey.

Noskey is a First Nations Treaty 6 member from Loon River First Nation. Noskey is originally from Moose Factory, Ont., and moved to Alberta when she was 15 years old.

Noskey has worked as an executive director for Loon River First Nation, as a tax auditor for Revenue Canada, a finance controller, and a field services officer.

Noskey says as a UCP party member, the party stands united on the following principals that guide the vision for a stronger Alberta.

“I am running to give our children, our grandchildren, and all future generations of Albertans, the Alberta opportunities that many of us were fortunate enough to grow up with.”

Noskey explains some of the things she would like to see happen is abolish the carbon tax, stop the shutdown of large areas of Crown land for industrial access for industrial development for the sake of caribou management, achieve getting a pipeline built in the province to move oil and gas products to market, work with local governments in the area to support the development of tourism, and support the timber industry as it brings a number of jobs to people in the area, and last but not least, giving parents the right to direct the education and upbringing of their children.

“We are all playing for the same team we just need to pick a captain, and I want to be that captain.”

Businessman Rehn ready for public service

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Pat Rehn started out his work life as a schoolteacher, moved into the sawmill business, and now owns a crane services company, doing oilpatch and logging work in Alberta and beyond.

Rehn grew up in Wildwood, west of Edmonton, owns land in the High Prairie area and, since this past June, is a Slave Lake resident.

Rehn [pronounced ‘rain’], is vying for the United Conservative Party nomination in Lesser Slave Lake.

“I always respect people who serve,” Rehn says. “I feel I’ve been blessed with all the success [in business]. At the same time you have to ask if it’s time to give back.”

His reasons for running are familiar ones and probably don’t differ much from other UCP supporters. The economy is lagging and something should be done to bring it back.

“We need people with some fiscal management [experience],” Rehn says. “To step forward in a time of need.”

Rehn says the UCP can do “the right things” economically, and “still be environmentally responsible.” He adds he’s been a conservative since he was first able to vote, and supported the unification of Alberta’s two right-wing parties.

Rehn grew up in a rural setting west of Edmonton. His dad was a logger, sawmiller and farmer. Pat went to the University of Alberta for a teaching degree with an emphasis on business and physical education. He taught in Catholic schools in Calgary and Red Deer for a couple of years. Then he changed course and ran a sawmill and planer mill. He followed that up by becoming the owner of a sawmill in the Edson area, and in 1998 purchased a mill in Wabasca. Selling out to Al-Pac a year later, Rehn next had a sawmill in Grande Cache. He says around 2001 he started buying land in the High Prairie area, both timber and farmland.

“I have timber quotas,” he says.

Sparks looking forward to the challenge

Callie Hermanson

For South Peace News

Jim Sparks says he has always had an interest in politics, adding it really grew in the last election.

Sparks says he has always been a conservative figure whether it’s been with a progressive like the former Conservative Party or the Wildrose party.

Like a lot of people, Sparks moved over to the Wildrose party when there were leadership troubles and a lot of fear.

“Jason Kenney coming along and hitting the scene is the best thing that happened to Alberta in a really long time.”

Sparks says he would like to be a part of fixing what’s wrong and getting Alberta back on track. He mentions one of the things that he would like to see done is restoring families.

“There’s been a lot occurred in Alberta families recently and as a realtor, I’ve seen that with people you know losing their homes and you know divorces and all the difficulties that arise from financial stresses. Ultimately it ends up in the family. We need to improve on our economy which in turn is going to help to restore families.”

Sparks states people can’t wait for a change. He says Slave Lake has definitely had challenges – one being with the softwood lumber, but yet the lumber industry has stayed strong. The other is the oil and gas industry, but they have remained strong as well.

“As diverse as we are, we always kind of got through recessions in a timely manner. . .

“What I’ve been doing is I’ve just kind of been getting it on the ground in talking with people one on one,” he adds.