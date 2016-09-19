Meet the new teachers at HPE, Pratt and St. Andrew’s

2 join HPE staff

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Elementary School has welcomed two new teachers to staff this year.

Chris Langlois has been appointed to teach Grade 2. It is his first fulltime position teaching after he taught at a private school in Ontario last year.

“I hadn’t been out west before, and this would be a good opportunity to be in a small town setting,” says Langlois, who comes from Windsor, Ont.

“It’s more peaceful and you get to meet everyone more closely.”

He wants to be active in the school with track and field and floor hockey.

Matt Steenson is a new teacher for Grade 1. For the past two years, he taught at a First Nations school in Fox Lake.

Katie Steenson, his wife, teaches Grade 2 at Joussard School.

“We both like a small town for the comfort,” says Steenson, who comes from Toronto.

Besides teaching, he wants coach the school’s running club and minor hockey.

E.W. Pratt welcomes four new teachers

E.W. Pratt High School has welcomed four new teachers to staff this year.

Kim Elliott teaches Math, Cosmetology, and Career and Life Management. It is her first full-time teaching job.

“I grew up in this community so it’s home,” says Elliott, who graduated in 2010 from St. Andrew’s Catholic School.

She further graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Education.

Elliott plans to coach girl’s volleyball and badminton.

Natasha Martens joins the staff fulltime teaching Foods and English. She graduated from the University of Calgary with an education degree in history.

“It’s a great community and bunch of students,” says Martens, who was on staff for two months last year to cover for a leave.

She plans to get active with a yearbook and a writing club.

Patrick Lirade teaches Life Management. He comes to High Prairie with seven years of teaching at the elementary and high school levels, most recently in Red Earth Creek.

“The school is great so far, and staff and students are excellent,” says Lirade, who is originally from Nova Scotia.

He and his wife Nicole also enjoy the town.

Lirade will also coach men’s volleyball, golf and archery.

Chris Watts teaches Social and English. With 16 years experience, he started in Cadotte Lake, after spending 15 years in Pincher Creek.

“Students here are really good and the school is fun to work at,” Watts says.

He plans to get active in a yearbook and a leadership group.

Watts and his wife Marni have three children: Jocelyn, Grade 8, Melissa, Grade 5, and Eric, four years.

New vice-principal, 3 teachers join staff at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

St. Andrew’s Catholic School in High Prairie has welcomed a new administrator and three new teachers to staff this year.

Carlo Porretta became the new vice-principal for junior and senior high. He succeeds Linda Vanden Berg, who decided to return to teaching in the classroom.

“Being an educator brings the invaluable responsibility to positively impact the community and society in which we live,” says Porretta, who has served in the administration roles for five years in Manitoba and Ontario.

“I plan to work with students, parents and community to ensure we all work together for the greater good of the students.”

He has fostered positive relationships with students and staff throughout his career, and describes his philosophy of education as student centered. He firmly believes all students can succeed.

Three new teachers have joined the staff.

Laura Cannon teaches Grade 7 Math and Social Students and also Inclusive Education.

Teaching one year in the United Kingdom and the past six years on reserves with Treaty 8, she welcomes the opportunity to come to High Prairie.

“I like this community and its amenities and I have friends here,” Cannon says.

Gary Papillon teaches French to Grades 4-9.

He comes to St. Andrew’s with 15 year’s experience teaching in Peace River, Fort McMurray, Manitoba and Ontario.

“I like small communities and schools where you get to be closer to students and parents,” says Papillon, who originally comes from Haiti.

During his spare time, he has written and published several fiction novels and enjoys playing soccer.

Andrew Schaer teaches senior high school Math and Science. After teaching in China, he desired an opportunity to settle in a small community.

“This community has opened its doors to my family and I look forward to contributing to the community.”

He and his wife Alisa have one son, Conrad, 2.

Besides coaching cross-country running, he plans to be active with music at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.