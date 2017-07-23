Meet HP’s next great cowboy

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie is no exception to producing outstanding talent and successful competitors in rodeo, from 1969 Canadian Amateur Rodeo Champion Sanford Cox to Miss Rodeo Canada, Samantha Stokes, in 2016.

The next name to add to the list is Dawson Cardinal, 14, of Enilda, a student at Prairie River Junior High School.

To say he practices what he preaches would be an understatement.

“If your rope ain’t flying you’re ain’t trying!” says the championship roper, who gave up another love this winter – hockey – to pursue his dream of becoming a better roper.

It has certainly has paid off. Cardinal has been swinging a rope since he was three years old.

“I practice every day and I just love to rope,” says Cardinal.

It has been a very exciting two months for the High Prairie cowboy to say the least. Cardinal continues to win top honours [buckles and saddles] at several rodeos to add to an already outstanding resume.

Last fall, Cardinal joined the Alberta High School Rodeo Association [the organization also oversees junior high competitions], and enjoyed a very successful season. Representing PRJH, Cardinal swept all five of his events: chute dogging, goat tying – boys, ribbon roping, team roping, and tie down roping. He also won 2017 Rookie-of-the-Year and Cowboy-of-the-Year in District 3.

It wasn’t the end of his success. Cardinal went on to Provincials at Olds, Alta. May 24-27 and competed in all five events. He won the Alberta tie down roping championship. He placed in the top 10 in the other four events.

As the Alberta tie down champion, Cardinal qualified for the National World Finals in Lebanon, Tennessee, 30 km from Nashville, on June 18-24, 2017. He did not return with a world title but acquired the knowledge and confidence that he can rope along with fellow competitors from the USA and Australia.

It is worth noting that Cardinal flew to Nashville. At Lebanon, one of his fellow competitors from Barrhead lent him a horse that he rode in Tennessee.

“Once again, the ‘rodeo family’ comes through,” says Cardinal.

At Lebanon, 180 athletes competed, and Cardinal placed fifth in his first performance. Overall, there were 1,046 competitors.

“I want to thank PRJH for allowing me to finish school early so I could make the trip to Tennessee by June 15,” says Cardinal.

He was home only five days before loading his mother’s truck and trailer, then leaving for the Silver State International Rodeo Finals in Nevada on July 3-8, to compete.

To qualify for Silver State, competitors must have placed between fifth and tenth in their province or state.

Cardinal had a very successful rodeo at Silver State by bringing home the chute dogging and breakaway roping titles. He received saddles for both championships plus seven buckles for go round wins in team roping, chute dogging and breakaway roping. His work earned him the Reserve All-Round Cowboy title.

“The 31-hour drive one way was definitely worth it.”

Cardinal hopes to qualify again for Silver State, but will have to do so at the high school category, having graduated Grade 8. He can compete for four years in the high level circuit [Grade 9-12].

Cardinal will be striving for more honours this season. Cardinal will compete in the Junior High Canadians in Nanton, Alta. July 27-29, after placing in the top five in all of his events at Provincials. Given Cardinal’s recent success, expect him to return home with more honours.

It does take more than natural talent and hard work to become successful in rodeo. Cardinal credits his brother, Ollie, for always helping him on the rodeo trail. His mother, Tracy, grandpa Duff and grandma Heather, also help to make his dream possible, as well as all the sponsors and everyone who helped him get to Tennessee and Nevada.

He also credits many rodeo families, who have helped him in and out of the arena and with their words of encouragement in his rookie year.

Once again, High Prairie has stepped up to help a young man build the memories he will have forever.