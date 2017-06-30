PICs – Medieval men discover the power is music, not in weapons

Time to prepare for battle, not with swords but with recorders! Left-right are Zakk Shantz as Sir Round, Luke Isaac as Sir Real, Ryan Hendry as Sir Indipitous, and Liam Stewart and Sir Face. All were mighty medieval men.

It was all about the power of music! On May 31, the students in the Grades 6M and 6PI classes at High Prairie Elementary School presented the musical Joust, written by John Jacobson and Roger Emerson. Imagine a world where all weapons were replaced by musical instruments. In Joust, King Arthur, his knights, Sir Hector, Merlin, damsels, medieval men, and more, prepare for battle. But, when Arthur has to pull the sword out of the stone, he must choose between the sword and a Boomwhacker. When the French arrive, they are re-armed with recorders. The play was about 40 minutes long, and enjoyed by all.

Sir Vival, played by Zylo Badger, tries to pull a sword from the stone. Behind him, left-right, are Devyn Lauck, Danielle Willier, and Rhianna Erhardt. Later, King Arthur pulled a Boomwhacker as his choice of weapon.
King Arthur, played by K.J. Patenaude, in front, wears his crown proud. Behind him, left-right, are Natalie Pratt, Matheau Neill and Jade Tancowny.
Aiden Willier makes a perfect Merlin the Wizard as he watches for intruders during the play.
Connor Norgaard, left, plays a recorder as King Arthur, played by K.J. Patenaude, examines the situation.
Alannah Noskiey plays a ukelele during the show. She played the role of a minstrel.
Mya Cardinal sings one of seven songs performed during the play. She played the role of a Lady Sing-a-Lot.
Anna Nobert puts her heart and soul into her performance. She was one of many court jesters in the play. Her hat was the perfect accessory to make the scene complete.

