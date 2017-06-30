PICs – Medieval men discover the power is music, not in weapons

It was all about the power of music! On May 31, the students in the Grades 6M and 6PI classes at High Prairie Elementary School presented the musical Joust, written by John Jacobson and Roger Emerson. Imagine a world where all weapons were replaced by musical instruments. In Joust, King Arthur, his knights, Sir Hector, Merlin, damsels, medieval men, and more, prepare for battle. But, when Arthur has to pull the sword out of the stone, he must choose between the sword and a Boomwhacker. When the French arrive, they are re-armed with recorders. The play was about 40 minutes long, and enjoyed by all.