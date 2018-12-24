Meanie Letters To Santa

“Evil Letters to Santa”

South Peace News asked students in the Grade 4 classes at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School and High Prairie Elementary School to write letters to Santa. However, they had to pretend they were “evil” characters in a movie, fairy tale or cartoon and tell Santa why they still deserved a present. Please enjoy! Classes are as follows: 4KB – Karen Backs, SA; 4LD – Lori Denty, HPE; 4PP – Pauline Pardell, SA. Letters are edited for length. Please see all letters at southpeacenews.com.

Dear Santa,

I am the Grinch, who stole Christmas from people in Whoville. People keep on accusing me because I took the wrong present. I took the present for my dear old granny. I did nothing bad, Santa. So, can I get some presents this year?

From,

The Grinch.

[Darrianna Willier – 4LD]

Dear Santa,

I am the Joker from Gotham City. I tried to kill Batman, but I meant to give him a high five. But, he fell back into the well. I tried to kill Harley Quinn because I love her. But, I tried to run her over and pushed her in the well. I tried to take over Gotham City. I meant to take over my house.

Your friend,

The Joker.

[Cassie Caouette – 4LD]

Dear Santa,

Hello, Santa. My name is Shere Khan from The Jungle Book. I am the king of the jungle. Roooooaar! You heard that I tried to eat Mowgli. That’s not true. I was scared of him and I am the top predator everyone is scared of. So, I had to get him out of the jungle. See, I am not really bad. He’s the bad one. He almost killed me!

Your friend,

Shere Khan.

[Gavin Dumont – 4LD]

Dear Santa,

My name is Darth Vader. My real name is actually Anican. Everyone thinks that I just wanted to blow up the planets with the Death Star. I was really trying to see if my Dad was there. It was supposed to be a little red scanner thing. But, it backfired and blew them up. It was an accident.

From,

Anican.

[Jarett Hicks – 4LD]

Dear Santa,

The people told you the wrong story. I am the Grinch. I live on top of Whoville Mountain. I almost a killed a little girl. I accidentally pushed her into the present crusher. But I got her out after. See, Santa, I was nice this year.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Alexandra Zelman – 4LD]

Dear Santa,

I am the King Pig. You heard I stole the Angry Bird’s egg. But, I did not. What really happened was that I had a flight with one of the Angry Birds and they exploded our island. For Christmas, I would want some eggs or even a really big bag of eggs.

From,

King Pig.

[Vicky Forget – 4LD]

Dear Santa,

I am The Joker from Gotham City. I like to trick people because it is funny. Everyone said I tried to kill Batman, but I am innocent. I was just trying to give him a high five. But, he accidentally fell back kin a well. I hope he is okay. For Christmas, I would like a pack of cards and some magic tricks.

From,

The Joker.

[Mark House – 4LD]

Dear Santa,

Hi. I am the Evil Queen from Once Upon a Time. People say I tried to take the heart from Snow White. But, this is what really happened. I went grocery shopping and then I made my caramel and took a nap. When I woke up and went to get some apples. When Snow White came over, she ate one. Snow White started to go pale. People started to call me the Evil Queen. All I would like for Christmas is a seed to grow an apple tree.

Yours truly,

The Evil Queen.

[Alexus St. Cyr – 4LD]

Dear Santa,

I am Captain Hook. I look for treasure. There’s this kid named Peter Pan. He always stopped me from getting gold and diamonds and other treasure things. I’m sorry for being bad. I shouldn’t have done those bad things. There are reasons why I need those things. It’s because there’s a crocodile that’s named Tick Tack Croc. He almost bit me once and stops me from getting treasure. Next year I won’t be naughty. I promise.

From,

Captain Hook.

[Zheylin Lamouche – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

I am the Big Bad Wolf. I live in Appetite Lane. The Three Little Pigs annoys me. When I try to eat them, they’re too fat. Last time, I went to eat a herd of cows, three of them fell on me. It felt like an elephant landed on me. So I stole from the Three Little Pigs’ hut and ate it. I will not eat those pigs even now. They are mean. I don’t know those pigs can open and close doors. I don’t even know how they can build stuff.

Sincerely,

Big Bad Wolf.

[Hunter Mohr – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

I am Maleficent. I like being mean flying on my wings and taking care of my forest. I fell in love with a human, but he was not really good. He was just interested in money. I would like to have a person who likes me how I am and have more friends. You know it has not been my fault. They did not invent me to be a good mother.

Sincerely,

Maleficent.

[Angic Zuniga – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

Hello, My name is Jack Frost. I live at Winter Land. It’s not cold because I’m a winter person. I have ice powers. I freeze everything and I feel like it ruins everything. I don’t want it to ruin anything. I’m starting to change. It would mean the world to me if you would move me to the nice list. If you want to know what I want, I will tell you. So I what I’ve been waiting to ask you is if you could give me a new cane please. Or maybe even a sled to have fun on the ice hill. Please help me make everything better for people. That would help me a lot. I miss my little sister so much. I would like a picture of her, please. Anyways, Santa. Merry Christmas and have and nice Christmas.

Sincerely,

Jack Frost.

[Desiree Badger – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is the Grinch. I live beside Whoville on a big mountain. I use to hate Christmas. I use to steal all the Christmas presents and trees. I want to have a Christmas dinner with my family but I have no family. I want to have a Christmas with a whole lot of presents under it. A girl named Cindy Lou told me something that made me like Christmas. I just want a Christmas dinner. I will try to be on my best behaviour. One day, Cindy Lou came to my mountain and asked me to go to a Christmas dinner at her house with all the people. This made me happy. Have a safe trip around the world.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Tao Cloutier – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

Hi. I am Cruella Deville. I like to design fashion. I want puppies for Christmas. I would like a sewing machine. It can take my mind off of loving puppies so much and take my mind off of dalmation designs in my fashion. I have been a bit naughty, but would like to be on the nice list. I would like a nice fuzzy scarf and a nice fuzzy coat and a new notebook for drawing. Have safe travels and bye.

Sincerely

Cruella Deville.

[Evyn Comeau L’Hirondelle – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine. Thanks for asking. My name is Peter Pan. I save the world from Captain Hook. Captain Hook wants to catch me and stop me from saving the world. I will never give up on saving the world. I have fairy dust to make me fly so I can try to find Captain Hook from the sky. I, Peter Pan, would like a sword for Christmas, please. I would also like new boots to keep me warm. Well, Santa, have a safe travel all over the world.

Sincerely,

Peter Pan.

[Aaron Nygaard – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

My name is Maleficent from the movie Sleeping Beauty. Why am I on the naughty list? I’ll promise to never do bad things again. I just wish I was still a kid so I could always be nice and kind.

From,

Maleficent.

[Gianna Desjarlais – 4KB]

Dear Santa Claus,

I am Scar from The Lion King. My hobbies are taking care of Simba because Mufassa “accidentally” got pushed in a stampede. I think there was a little bit of a mess-up. I am a little disappointed. I have been good my whole life.

Sincerely,

Scar the Great.

[Amanda Donahue – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

My name is Ursula from the movie Little Mermaid. I want a new voice because mine sounds bad. I’m sorry I stole the Little Mermaid’s voice. Please take me off the naughty list and I’ll stop being bad.

Sincerely,

Ursula.

[Sara Pruden – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

My name is Cruella Deville. I’m from the move 101 Dalmatians. I know that there’s been a mistake since I’m on the naughty list and I think I should be taken off the list and put on the nice list because I’ve done nothing bad. I didn’t harm the puppies at all. I just took them for a bite and I kept them safe; all 101 of them!

From

Cruella.

[Ava Willis – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

My name is Sid from the movie Toy Story. I need a rocket to blow up Buzz, light matches and melt dolls. Please take me off the naughty list.

From,

Sid.

[Christian Anderson – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is Scar from the movie Lion King. For Christmas, I would like a throne. That would be good.

From,

Scar.

[Halo Cardinal – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

My name is Scar from the movie Lion King. For Christmas, I would like a throne and a new cave. I’m so sorry for killing King, Santa. And all hail the jolly fat man.

From,

Scar.

[Chance Willis – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

My name is Gru from Minions. My daughters will love Barbies, a kitten and weapons. My Minions will love the moon, weapons, new parts and potions. All I want for Christmas is my Mom to be proud of me and world domination and probably a new wife. Ok. Never mind. I hope I’m not on the naughty list.

From,

Gru.

[Zayden Salai-Cloutier – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I am Shrek from the movie Shrek. What I want for Christmas are 8,888 onions for my donkey and me and a new shed. I am sorry for being bad. Please put me on the nice list for Christmas.

From,

Shrek.

[William Isadore-Francis Jr. – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. My name is Gru from the movie Minions. For Christmas I want a freeze ray, so I can steal the moon. I want a freeze to steal some gold from a bank. I know I was bad this year, but could you put me on the nice list so I can get a freeze ray for my arsenal of Minions.

From your good friend,

Gru.

[Trenton Wait-Radstaak – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I a Ogre from the movie Shrek. What I want is for Donkey to die. He’s really annoying. I also want onions, so I can at least keep Donkey away and I want him to have the same intelligence as me, and Ogre. That’s all I want for Christmas. Oh. I also want a swamp protector, so Donkey won’t go on my lawn. If I’m on the naughty list, please take me off, so I can get all that. That’s it. Thank you, Santa, and Merry Christmas.

From,

Ogre.

[Sam Zallum – 4KB]

Dear Sant,

Merry Christmas. My name is Evil Queen from the movie Snow White. I’m on the naughty list. I should be on the nice list. Well, if I’m on the nice list, I want an apple, so I can poison it and a new magic mirror. Mine is broken.

From,

Evil Queen.

[Liv Willier – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. My name is Bluto from the cartoon Popeye. I really need a stick to beat Popeye. He has been really mean to me. I should not be on your naughty list. I would like a best friend to beat Popeye. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

From,

Bluto the Best.

[Grayson Thunder – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. My name is Gru from the movie Minions. I want a freeze ray for Christmas, so I can steal from Queen Elizabeth because she has the crown I want. Sorry I froze all my minions. Can I be on the nice list? I will unfreeze them. I will help you this year. Put me on the nice list please.

From,

Gru.

[Brandon Tiffin – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. My name is Maleficent from the movie Sleeping Beauty. For Christmas, I want a new set of horns and I need bird seed for my bird. My hobbies are taking care of Aurora, because the king got accidentally killed. Aurora is very helpful. I wasn’t trying to be on the naughty list. That’s why I wrote you this letter. Merry Christmas to the jolly fat fellow.

Sincerely,

Maleficent.

[Aaliyah Rouse – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

I am the White Witch from Narnia. I have been accused of killing Ashan and putting Edman in jail. Santa, I can explain what happened. Santa, Erdman is a boy that came into Narnia by going through a wardrobe. He came into Narnia by following his younger sister. Santa, I met his as I was going near there and I told him where I lived. I told him to bring his brother and sisters to my place as well. Edman didn’t listen me and he came by himself. After that, I told my guard to take him back to the beavers’ lodge. But he put him in prison without permission. Santa, I’ve been accused of killing Aslan. Santa, Aslan is a lion that is mostly God. Santa, it was an accident. I meant to stab the ground, but I accidentally stabbed him. Santa, Even though that happened, I know it was wrong. Santa, may I please have a new ice stick for Christmas.

Your friend,

The White Witch.

[Rebekah Strebchuk – 4D]

Hi Santa,

I am the Joker. I am from Gotham City. T tried to kill Batman. What really happened is I meant to kill a bat. See, Santa, I am innocent. I want guns and bullets for Christmas.

From,

The Joker.

[Samson Anderson – 4D]

Dear Santa,

I am the Grinch. Everyone lied about me. I will tell you the real story. They told you that I took the presents, but I was trying to get a dog Stuffy. They also said I dressed up as Santa, but I was trying to dress up as you. They also said that I took letters that little kids wrote, but I was seeing any of the kids wished for a Grinch Stuffy. See, they lied about me. Can I have a Santa suit for Christmas, please.

From your friend,

The Grinch.

[Hallie Anderson – 4D]

Dear Santa,

I am the Joker from Gotham City. I put on make up. I have green hair. I have been accused of trying to kill Batman. I tried to talk to him. He tried to kill me. I tried to give him a present. I tried to poison people putting poison in food. I was really trying to make the food delicious. I didn’t know it was poisonous. See, Santa. I am innocent.

Your friend,

The Joker.

[Brock Badger – 4D]

Hi, Santa,

It’s your friend, Baldi. I am a teacher in a school. I teach kids math, but they get the answer wrong. I hit a kid with a ruler because the boy got the math question wrong. I accidentally dropped the ruler on one of the boy’s head when I walked by. Santa, I am being honest with you. I need as wooden ruler as mine broke.

Your friend,

Baldi.

[Kallen Badger – 4D]

Dear Santa,

I am the Grinch. I stole Christmas. I tried to kill a little girl with the garbage crusher. I went to put garbage in the garbage crusher. I am innocent. I want presents for Christmas.

Your friend,

The Grinch.

[Sheldon Grandjambe – 4D]

Dear Santa,

I am Shibaan, the abea of the MacDuncan clan. See, I am being accused of stealing a wolf pup and leaving it to drown. And I didn’t do it. So, this is the real story of what actually happened. His paw looked like a shar that got swirled. I thought it would be hard for the pup to learn to swim. He looked hungry after a while, so I went to hunt some mice. When I got back, the little pup was gone. So, see, they’re lying about something they didn’t even witness. I’m sick of being blamed for something I didn’t even do. Thinking of it, he ran, thinking he could hunt his own mice. I should have at least gotten an apology. They’re the naughty wolves here. I just want some presents for once. Please!!! Some presents could be caribou meat and an apology. So, Santa, please don’t get mad at me. Hope you have a great Christmas.

Your friend,

Shibaan.

[Kaitlyn Senkoe – 4D]

Dear Santa,

I am Harley Quinn. I know that I have been bad lately. May you forgive me, please? If I tell you what happened, can I get what I want, please? I broke a jail cell to free the Joker. I broke the cell to play with the Joker. I stole a lot of money. Actually, I was giving you all the money, Santa. I’m innocent for all that. So, don’t believe them, please. All I want is a baseball bat for playing baseball.

Your girl,

Harley Quinn.

[Faith Lepine-Bruneau – 4D]

Dear Santa,

It’s your old friend Darth Vader. You think the Resistance is right, but they’re wrong. I’m right. You have not heard my side of the story. You think I cut Luke’s hand off, but Luke cut his hand off. The Resistance said that I cut some of them in half. But I was dizzy and spinning around and accidentally cut some Resistance solders in half. I am innocent for all the things you think I did. But I did not do it all. I did nothing wrong. For Christmas, I want a new lightsaber.

Your old friend,

Darth Vader.

[Konnor Krystal -4D]

Dear Santa,

I am the Joker. I am sure you heard that it tried to kill Batman. But I did not. What really happened is was that I was testing his belt and he popped his own tires. That is what caused the crash. For Christmas, I would like a chocolate cake and a truck.

Yours truly,

The Joker.

[Isaiah Fowler – 4D]

Dear Santa,

I am the Grinch who lives on the hill above Whoville. I am really a fun-loving guy, but my heart is too small. I am accused of stealing Christmas and taking presents and a cat. When I was stealing decorations, I was trying to put more decorations. But I got stuck in the lights ands the tape got stuck on my fur. Also, the cat just would not leave me alone because it was mad at me. It’s not my fault. For Christmas, I would like a reindeer and a bigger heart.

Your old friend,

The Grinch.

[Louis Hallock – 4D]

Dear Santa,

Hi, Santa. My name is Scar from the Lion King. I think I’m on the naughty list because you might think that I wanted to kill my brother, Mufasa. But I am really good because I am the rightful king. I need you to listen to what I want for Christmas. I need people to work for me. I promise not to eat them. I also would like a throne made of elephant tusks. If I get what I asked for, I will not kill anymore of my family members.

Sincerely,

Scar, the true king of pride rock.

[Konner Beamish – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. My name is Scar. I am from the movie Lion King. I think there’s a mistake because I’m on the naughty list. For Christmas, I want a throne because I’m an evil king. I also want a mouse and bones. I was a little naughty this year. But can I be on the good list? I will start being good. Bye, Saint Nick.

From,

Scar.

[Phoenix Boisson-Neschen – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

I’m Gru from the Minions. I would like some free doughnuts because my dog keeps eating them. I also want a BIG comfy bed, and some new scarves, sweater, shoes and a mansion.

From,

Gru.

[Rayna L’Hirondelle – 4KB]

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is the Grinch. I do lots of bad stuff like steal Christmas or lie to kids. I know it is bad. The reason why I do it is because I’m so unhappy. What I want for Christmas is some art supplies to take everything off my mind, so I won’t steal Christmas again. By the way, have safe travels on your trip around the world.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Mackenna Tallman – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

Hello, Santa, it’s me, Dr. Octopus. I am from a Spiderman movie. I know I have been bad this year, but I need some fuel for my robotic arms. I know I crushed the city. I can’t move. Help, my legs are so weak. I was good before those tentacles were on me. There was an accident when it went haywire. I’ll try to use my robotic arms for good if you give me more fuel.

Sincerely,

Dr. Octopus.

[Ben Lasher – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

My name is Scar. I was kind of bad this year. How are you:” For Christmas, I would like to be the King’s helper with a new roar, Santa. I have been very very good to my nephew by helping Simba get ready to be King. Please put me on the nice list.

From,

Scar.

[Darius Willier – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

Hi, Santa. My name is Maleficent. I am the queen of the Magical Forest. I live in a stone tunnel. Why you go in, you will enter a Magical Forest. There are lots of different animals and fairies. There is fun with all of the different people to play with. They don’t want to play with me anymore because they think I don’t care about them. Santa, I want a new wand with nice powers, not evil powers. The evil powers are hideous. Those powers are not nice to other people. I also want some more wings to fly to go play with all of my other friends. I hope you can get me a bed, so then I won’t be as grumpy. I hope this is not too much stuff to ask for. I really need that stuff. I know I did something wrong, but I am sorry. I accidentally cast a spell on Aurora, a bad bad spell. I can’t help myself sometimes. I hope you forgive me. I will be nicer to all of the people now. I have changed lots. I hope you can help me attitude. I really deserve these presents. Please can to give them to me.

Sincerely,

Maleficent.

[Rylee Letendre – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

I am Captain Hook. I am the captain of my ship and I try to steal treasure. I know that I have been ban to Peter Pan. I know that Peter Pan has been good this year. Do I need to be good to get the presents? I will try to be good guy if you can get me a BeyBlade Stadium and $100, so I don’t steal treasure. Could I please get a BeyBlade? I promise to be extra good.

Sincerely,

Captain Hook.

[Harlan Rotenburger – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

My name is Cruella de Vil from one of the neatest movies the 101 Dalmations. I have been taking puppies for coats and scarves. I have them in a cage. Santa, I would like to coat and a scarf. It would be pretty to wear. I would like a hat with feathers. Then I wouldn’t take the puppies. Santa, I really don’t like taking them. Putting them in a cage is not good. I would like to be nice and have friends, too. Santa, I hope you have a good time with Mrs. Claus and the elves.

Sincerely,

Cruella de Vil.

[Zachary Willier – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

My name is Mr. Grinch. I really do not like Christmas is what I used to say. I love Christmas now. I thought I could ask you for what I want. My dog Max told me all about you. Then e told you give out presents if we are good. Of course, Max knows what I want for Christmas. What is want is very valuable. I would like a family. I am so lonely and I have just Max. If you can get me a family, that would be amazing. I really think I deserve a family because I have changed. I love Christmas now. Max loves Christmas, too. Max deserves a family, also.

Just today, I helped every Who in the village put up their Christmas lights. Now, it is nice and pretty when you come here. I can’t wait until you come. I forgot to tell you about myself. I love Christmas and all the holidays. Everybody used to tease me because I am green. I have come from the sky orphanage. Is that good information? I hope you have the happiest Christmas ever. See you next year. I hope you like my letter.

From,

Mr. Grinch.

[Sydney Turcotte – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

My name is Maleficent. I love to sew, it is fun and relaxing. I love it when Sleeping Beauty falls asleep when she pricks her finger. I would like a new book about sewing and a new sewing kit. I would live it if you get it for me because I will make a scarf for Sleeping Beauty. I am so sorry what I did to Sleeping Beauty because I was not invited to her new born baby’s baptism party. Please put me on the nice list. I will try to be a good and nicer to people.

From,

Maleficent.

[Kahlen Lewis – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

I am Jack Frost. When I got my powers, I would freeze everything I touched. It got so disturbing, but it would be okay because I was different. Well, I fell through the ice and was frozen. Then my magic hook became magical. I can also fly. The thing that would make me feel happy the most would be for you to take my magic, so I could be regular again. Also, if I could see my family again, that would be good, too. I feel as though I should get these gifts because then I could have a real life again. You could do that because you are magic, right? Maybe you should have me pull your sled because I could fly. That would kind of odd though. But, I still think that I should have a real life like a used to have with my family. Ha, ha, ha. The Freeze Lands are kind of cold. But, it is still okay, it is nice, and cold and I am used to it. I enjoy dashing through the snow and air, and guess what? Once, I froze a water fountain and it froze the kids’ tongues to it. I am not sure what happened to him after that, though. I really don’t mean to do this kind of bad stuff. But, I just like having fun. Now, a realize that being mean to people is not a good way to have fun. I promise I will try to do better. Please put me on the nice list.

Sincerely,

Jack Frost.

[Carley Cox – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

I am Jack Frost. I make snow for your holiday. I really haven’t been good, but there is something that will be happy with. It is ark survival evolved, please. I have proved I am good with the battle. Please. I promise I will try to be good and not freeze everyone because playing the game will make be happy.

From,

Jack Frost.

[Carlito Badger – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

My name is Gaston. I love to hunt. I also love Belle. But sadly, she loves the Beast. I am sorry for trying to kill the Beast. I was just jealous. So, if you move me to the nice list, I will promise no to try to kill the Beast ever again. So, since I am on the nice list now, I’ll tell you what I want. I think a gun will come in handy for me. So would a sword and maybe a tent. I need a gun, so I can shoot a bull and hang the head on my wall. Without meat, I can’t survive. Seriously, it’s not possible. The sword is for skinning a bear and or moose. I need a tent, so I have a place to stay when I’m hunting. Have a safe flight.

Sincerely,

Gaston.

[Jemma Hesse – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

My name is Captain Hook. I know I have been bad. But, can you please move me to the nice list? For Christmas, I would like a new hook and a ship. I am the captain of my ship. I have a scary crew. I live on a huge ship. My crew and I find buried treasure. Oh, I would also like a new sword and a new outfit. Santa, please take me off the naughty list. I am sorry for everything I did. I would try not to steal any more treasure. Safe travels, Santa.

Sincerely,

Captain Hook.

[Hayes Olansky]

Dear Santa,

My name is the Witch. For Christmas, I want some beautiful hair that I could take care of. I need long beautiful hair because I love to grow hair and it makes me calm. It also gives me memories of when I had Rapunzel. I live in a tower alone and need long hair, so I can have comfort. I‘ve been a little bad this year. But, can you move me to the nice list? I’ve been better this year and I’m not evil anymore. I am trying to be a nicer person, now and make more friends. I try to think positive, know and help more people. When someone falls, I help them up. I stole a baby from the King and Queen. I know it was wrong, but, I loved her. I locked Rapunzel in my tower, so she couldn’t escape. If she did, would try to find her real parents. If I have long hair, it will remind me of Rapunzel. One day she escaped with a guy to see the lights. Then she went into the village and then found her real parents. I really miss Rapunzel. I also want Rapunzel for Christmas. I don’t want to steal her again. I just want company. I promise I will be good this year. Please give me what I want, so I am not lonely. I am starting to be a better person. I hope Rapunzel is doing well. I also need my presents so I can improve being a better person.

Sincerely,

The Witch.

[Ashley Jakata – 4PP)]

Dear Santa,

Hello. I’m Maleficent. I’m the Evil Queen. I know I did bad things. How are you and your elves? I’m very good. Okay, maybe a little bad. Okay, a lot bad. Santa, may I have gardening things and a big tree? Can I also have a new bed? Santa, can you please give the gifts because I will be good. The bed is for sleeping, so I’m not as grumpy. The big tree will be put in my garden. Can you transfer me to the nice list? I hope you have a good flight.

Sincerely,

Maleficent.

[Brooklyn McIntyre – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

Hello. My name is the Grinch. I am green and hairy. I live on the mountain just to the side of Whoville. I have a dog named Max. I’m known for stealing presents from houses all over Whoville. I used to hate Christmas, but now I think it’s wonderful. I haven’t been too nice this year. I would like a scarf and a nice warm sweater to wear. I would also love some hair dye to give some style. Even though I have been bad in the past, I was hoping you could let it slip. This will help me stop stealing things from others. I changed from hating Christmas to loving it. Now, every year I go to Whoville. It’s very exciting to be around everyone. We talk, have food, and sing carols. If I did get those gifts, I will stay nice and warm. It gets pretty cold on the mountain top. That’s all on my Christmas list for this year. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Casey Billings – 4PP]

Dear Santa,

Hello, My name is the Big Bad Wolf. I am brown and furry. I can’t catch pigs any more because every time get near them, they run and squeal into the brick house. I have three little pigs I have my eye on. But, I won’t eat them because I want to stay on the nice list.

Sincerely,

The Big Bad Wolf.

[Jaxsin Halcrow, Sydney Turcotte, Hunter Mohr – 4PP]