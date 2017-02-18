Mayor’s Report – Meeting with Minister Sigurdson

Linda Cox,

Mayor, Town of High Prairie

Following is a portion of Town of High Prairie Linda Cox’s report for Jan. 18 to Feb. 7:

Jan. 23, Councillor Brian Panasiuk, Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews and I met with the Minister of Seniors & Housing Lori Sigurdson, to discuss social housing in High Prairie and the lack of designated supportive living [extended care] for seniors.

The elimination of the grant provided to offset the property taxes paid by the provincial government for the 55 social housing units in High Prairie has had a serious impact on our 2016-17 budgets. The revenue shortfall is almost $100,000 and has been made up by the property owners in our town. High Prairie has a disproportionately high number of social housing units compared to similar sized towns in northern Alberta. Although we also have 90 rent subsidies providing help to low-income families, there is still a waitlist of 90+ families looking for housing.

High Prairie is the hub for education, recreation, employment, shopping and health needs for our region. Therefore, we see a large influx of families from our surrounding communities seeking these services. The town welcomes families accessing social housing programs, but we need to see the costs to our ratepayers reduced dramatically.

We met with the minister to explore options on how to meet the social housing needs while reducing the burden on our ratepayers. One option put forward is to gradually sell the existing single family housing units [15] and replace them with a mixed market social housing complex that would have some units that are market rent, some that are affordable rent with the rest social housing units. The benefits of this type of complex would be that the costs of market rent and affordable rent would subsidize the operating expenses and reduce the loss of property taxes on the 15 single family units.

The minister has agreed to continue conversations with the town and Heart River Housing Foundation on options available.

We also discussed the gap in housing for seniors in High Prairie. Currently, Pleasantview Lodge offers housing for seniors who requires supportive living with additional care offered by Alberta Health Services. J.B. Wood Continuing Care Facility offers enhanced assisted living for seniors who require complete support and in the new facility, seniors with dementia. The gap in housing occurs when seniors need more care than Pleasantview Lodge is able to offer, yet may not qualify for long term care. This gap has forced seniors to leave our community to find the care they require.

A proposal to add a wing to Pleasantview Lodge was discussed. However, the extended care facility we are requesting falls under Alberta Health’s mandate, so we will have to approach the minister of health on this issue, rather than the minister of seniors and housing.