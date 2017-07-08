Mayor’s Report – June 7-20, 2017

Linda Cox,

Mayor,

Town of High Prairie

Following is a portion of Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox’s report for the period of June 7-20:

CH&W team identifies issues

June 12, the Community Health & Wellness Partnership Team spent the morning at the new CH&W Clinic working with staff to identify any problems with the expected patient flow once the new clinic is operational June 15.

One problem we spotted immediately was the lack of handicapped door access buttons in the interior, as well as the non-functioning exterior sensor to open the main entrance clinic doors.

Also, one of our team members got locked in the public bathroom so that was brought to the staff’s attention.

There are two clinic rooms for each doctor for a total of 13 on the main floor and another 13 on the second floor.

Recruitment is taking place now for another three doctors for our town, which may bring a possible total of eight at this clinic.

The nurse practitioners will require clinic rooms as well as any visiting specialists.

Watershed Council AGM June 16

June 16, I attended the Lesser Slave Lake Watershed Council annual general meeting at the Faust Community Hall.

There were about 45-50 in attendance. Presentations were made by chair Tammy Kaleta, executive director Meghan Payne, and educational outreach coordinator, Kaylyn Jackson.

One of the non-government organizations the council works closely with is the Lesser Slave Lake Forestry Educational Society. The society delivers environmental and watershed related education across the Lesser Slave Lake basin. A presentation of $5,000 was made to LSFES in appreciation of their work.

Other partners LSWC works with throughout the year include the Boreal Forest Centre, Cows and Fish, Water North Coalition, Land Stewardship Centre, Peace Country Beef and Forage Association, and others.

The council has been working on the Watershed Management Plan, following a planning process that is supported by the Government of Alberta. The plan will be used as information and as a tool for local and provincial government and stakeholders.

The plan addresses five themes: water quality, water quantity, biodiversity, riparian areas and wetlands.

There are goals and objective for each of these themes. For the complete draft plan, go to the council’s Website at www.lswc.ca and go to Watershed Planning to access the report. There you will find the full plan, a summary and a survey. Public engagement is open until July 14. Please take the opportunity to review the plan and complete the summary.

Driftpile Powwow

June 17, I was invited to walk in the Grand Entry of the first day of the Driftpile Powwow.

There were 395 registered dancers this year, and with the dignitaries, spectators and volunteers, well over 800 people were in attendance. There were various food tents and vendors selling native crafts.

This is an annual event hosted by Driftpile First Nation but it is the first time I have had the opportunity to attend. The dancers in their traditional dress were amazing and the drummers were inspiring.