Mayor’s Report – Feb.22 to Mar.7

Linda Cox,

Mayor, Town of High Prairie

Following is Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox’s report for Feb. 22 to March 7:

Growing the North Conference

Feb. 21-13, I attended the Growing the North Conference in Grande Prairie. This is a two-day economic development forum that is specifically designed to highlight the economic potential of northern Alberta, while also touching on the future trends of economic development in our region, province, Canada and worldwide.

Guest speakers on both days discussed emerging technologies that will impact economic development and provide opportunities for growth. This included artificial intelligence, as well as biotech, nanotech and green tech advances.

In the artificial intelligence field, we are already seeing its use in banking, with loans being approved using algorithms rather than using people and investment decisions and information communicated by E-mails rather than face-to-face brokers.

Forestry, one of our largest industries in Alberta, and its interaction with woodland caribou was another topic covered. The speaker was extremely knowledgeable regarding the impact that the province’s effort to ‘save’ our caribou herds is having on the forest industry.

There are approximately 2,600-2,850 woodland caribou in Alberta of which there are 114 animals in the Little Smoky herd. Nationally, there are 32,000 caribou. The vast majority are spread throughout northern Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, in virgin forests of undisturbed habitat. This is a key issue for woodland caribou as the federal government has reported that woodland caribou need a 65 per cent undisturbed habitat area to achieve a 60 per cent success rate of sustainability [according to their research and computer modeling].

In Alberta, our forests are ‘working’ forests, with 15 identified caribou herds. Nine of the 12 herds are located in areas that are above 65 per cent disturbed, the remaining three herds are in areas close to 65 per cent. The federal research already admits that the Alberta population is ‘very unlikely’ to ‘unlikely’ to be sustainable.

A study commissioned by the provincial government recommended fencing over 30,000 acres to provide protection from predators [wolves] and ceasing forestry operations completely in the northern portion of the province. This would be an expenditure of over $1 million per caribou, and only have a 60 per cent success rate. Needless to say, the audience was not supportive of this scenario.

However, our urban cousins in Edmonton and Calgary are pushing forestry companies in rural Alberta to provide an action plan by the fall of 2017.

Another guest speaker was Todd Hirsch, recognized by many as the ATB’s chief economist, who gave information on the state of the economy in Alberta. Tourism had record years in 2015-16. Another banner year is projected for 2017, with the low Canadian dollar, demand from U.S. tourists, air traffic from Asia, particularly China, and this being Canada’s Sesquicentennial year.

The construction sector is stabilizing and oil and gas prices continue at $55-60 per barrel. Eighty per cent of farm receipts are from livestock, canola and wheat, which will continue their stable prices. The growth in Agri-food will be a factor with small niche markets coming on-stream.