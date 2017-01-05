Mayor’s Report – Dec.7 to Dec.31, 2016

Linda Cox,

Mayor,

Town of High Prairie

Following is a portion of Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox’s report to council for Dec. 7-31:

Bio-economy Panel Discussions

Dec. 7, I attended a workshop in Drayton Valley, Alta. on bio-economy opportunities in Alberta.

This one-day workshop consisted of presentations from various experts from the wood waste recycling, biomass extraction, power generation and emissions reduction fields.

One of the most interesting presentations was from Dan Madlung, of Bio Composites Group, who has built a manufacturing facility in Drayton Valley to process hemp for fibre. Currently there is 30,000 acres of hemp grown in Alberta of which he uses 10,000 acres. Mostly recently, he has secured a contract with GMC to produce door panels.

One of the biggest barriers to increasing his production is market and customer awareness and development. He did say that the Peace Country produces the best fibre hemp because of our long daylight hours. The Mackenzie Research Station in Fort Vermillion is on the second year of a five-year trial to rate the best fibre hemp strain for growth in our region.

David Bressler of the University of Alberta spoke on market opportunities for rural communities and the investment challenges. Annual growth and market potential is: wood fibre composites – 10 per cnet and $35 billion; green chemicals – 5.3 per cent and $62 billion; bioplastic and plastic resins – 23.7 per cent and $3.6 billion.

Barriers are the need for a stable feedstock supply and requirements for long term contracts for market confidence. It takes 12-15 years from idea generation to commercialization, so there are no ‘quick fixes’ in developing bioindustrial opportunities.

Lesser Slave Watershed Council

Dec. 13, the Integrated Water Management Plan Steering Committee met. This was a short meeting called to discuss the results of the fall review of the Integrated Watershed Management Plan.

The draft IWMP is almost completed and the next steps were discussed. The final report will be completed by March 31 with the implementation, then progressing through 2017. This will include educational sessions throughout the watershed communities.

ATCO Gas meeting

CAO Brian Martinson, Public Works Supt. Vern Walker and I met with representatives from ATCO Gas on Dec. 15.

It was an introductory meeting just to bring town administration up to date on the services offered by ATCO Gas. Since we own our own distribution system, Walker was more interested in the monitoring services and products i.e. replacement meters, that they can offer. The monitoring of our buried gas lines is done on an annual basis and the system is in excellent condition.

Walker will be in touch with ATCO Gas for any projects they might be interested in bidding on in 2017.