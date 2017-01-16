Mayor’s Report – Dec.7-31, 2016

Linda Cox,

Mayor, Town of High Prairie

Following is a portion of Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox’s report to council for Dec. 7-31:

Heart River Housing

Dec. 15, I attended the regular meeting of Heart River Housing. The 2016/18 Capital Improvements Requested List was approved by Alberta Seniors and Housing so we will continue to update our lodges, seniors and social housing units to ensure building components are maintained.

Those of you who have family in Pleasantview Lodge have probably noticed the renovations taking place to install sprinkler systems and re-organize the interior space for maximum usage. These renovations are almost completed and the building looks and feels fantastic.

I also attended the Seniors’ Christmas Supper held Dec. 14. With residents and their invited family members there were around 275 in attendance. I think this is one of my favorite boards to sit on as each time we meet I can see we are making a difference in the quality of life of our seniors.

Intermunicipal Committee Meeting

Dec. 19, I attended the Intermunicipal Committee Meeting. As part of the Intermuncipal Agreement, town administration submits to the county our jointly-funded portion of the capital plan for 2017. Next year, we plan to replace Lift Station 2 [on Highway 2 by the existing hospital], overlay of 52 Ave. from 48th Street to 49th Street, re-coat the clarifiers on the water treatment plant and upgrade the communication system for fire and bylaw so it is compatible with the new 911 system the Alberta government is installing.

These projects will be approximately $2 million. We also discussed what our next steps would be regarding the regional water system and the meeting the town has arranged with Hon. Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, regarding the cost of the social housing units to the ratepayers of High Prairie since we are no longer receiving a property tax grant on those units.

The town also wishes to discuss a Supportive Living [Extended Care] facility in High Prairie since we do not have this type of housing available for seniors. The county has expressed interest in attending this meeting to support us.