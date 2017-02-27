Mayor’s Report – Concerns shared with county

Linda Cox,

Mayor, Town of High Prairie

Feb. 6, I attended the Intermunicipal Committee meeting with Councillors Arlen Quartly and Brian Panasiuk.

We were updated the upcoming Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 17, 2017, that we cohost with the Town of Swan Hills and Big Lakes County. Tolko Industries will again be the title sponsor; most of the other sponsorship packages have been sold.

In 2016, approximately $40,000 was raised for charity, primarily for the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

This year, because of feedback from our residents, the majority of the funds will stay in our community, supporting local charities within our community.

Also discussed were the proposed improvements to the High Prairie Airport. The county has applied for a partial grant to upgrade the lighting, overlay the existing runway, extend the runway and widen and pave the access road. The town has been asked to participate in the grant application by providing 10 per cent of the capital funding required.

Although this has been discussed at a previous council meeting, we will be bringing it back to our Feb. 14 meeting as we now have better financial information to present.

One last item was a discussion on the Integrated College and where we are on moving this project forward. The CAOs were asked to organize a meeting with High Prairie School Division, Holy Family Catholic School Division and Northern Lakes College, so we can plan our next steps.