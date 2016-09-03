Mayor’s Report – August 3, 2016

Linda Cox,

Mayor, Town of High Prairie

Following is Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox’s report for August 3-16

Pleasant View Lodge Bar-B-Q

August 12, I was at a meet and greet with the seniors of Pleasantview Lodge for their annual summer Open House and Bar-B-Q lunch. The sunny and hot day was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

I spent some time with seniors from High Prairie and area and listened to the live music provided. I also strolled through the lodge grounds and viewed their new fountain, the greenhouse, and the garden at the north end of the building. New trees have been planted, and sitting areas are prevalent throughout. I also noticed the ramps available at every exit for residents to access the outdoor facilities. The attention that staff pay to ensuring resident’s needs are met make Pleasantview Lodge a real home.

Sucker Creek First Nation PowWow

August 13th I walked in the Grand Entry at the Sucker Creek First Nation PowWow.

There were over 150 dancers registered for this two-day event and as in previous years I was amazed at the details and colors of the dancer’s regalia.

I was in attendance with MLA Danielle Larivee, Reeve Ken Mathews, President of Northern Lakes College, Ann Everatt, as well as representatives for various First Nations and elders from throughout the region.

It is an honor to receive an invitation to events in surrounding communities and Council and I truly appreciate it. The bridges we build by attending these events will produce a strong and united voice for our region as we go forward.