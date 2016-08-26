Mayor’s Report August 3-16

Linda Cox

Mayor, Town of High Prairie

Following is Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox’s report for August 3-16

Elks Pro Rodeo Parade and Opening

August 2 I participated in the Rodeo Parade representing the Town of High Prairie. MLA Danielle Larivee rode with me and, like me, gave greetings to the many spectators lining the parade route. Thanks are extended to Big Lakes Dodge for providing a Jeep and a driver for the Parade. This is the third year they have done this and it is much appreciated.

My Opening Remarks for the Rodeo acknowledged Miss Rodeo Canada, Samantha Stokes, and the many hours she spends promoting rodeo throughout the world as well as her hometown, High Prairie.

As one of the big three signature events of our community, it takes a lot of organization from the Elks and Royal Purple and volunteer commitment from both county and town residents to ensure every visitor goes away with a good memory of our town and region.

Health Community Partnership Team

August 8 I attended the Community Health & Wellness Clinic Community Partnership Team meeting. The CPT is still looking for membership from the Metis community. We are on time for the opening of the new hospital and clinic in January 2017. Training and orientating of staff is generally done 3-4 months prior to opening, so will start in late September-early October. It will be a phased in moving process. Openings for a Clinic Manager and Secretary are at Alberta Health Services Human Resources so ads should be appearing shortly. The process for postings for the Interdisciplinary team will start in November.

Dr. Magda DuToit is the new Community Medical Director for High Prairie. Dr. DuToit comes from South Africa. Her particular interest and experience in medicine, psychiatry, acute care, community health and quality will make her a true asset to our community. Dr. DuToit has already made a positive change by introducing a Women’s Health Clinic Day to the CHWC.

The CHWC is developing a Service Plan with Goals and Outcomes for the clinic and Intraprofessional Team. The projected outcome of the CHWC is the evolution and enhancement of primary care services in High Prairie and surrounding service areas to promote health, reduce disease burden and encourage early self-management of chronic diseases. The CPT is part of developing the Service Plan.

High Prairie Charity Golf Tournament

August 11 I spent the day at the 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament, co-hosted by the Town of High Prairie, Town of Swan Hills and Big Lakes County. Councillors Arlen Quartly and Debbie Rose were also in attendance as well as our CAO Brian Martinson and various public works staff, working behind the scenes to make this tournament one of our premier summer events. Our MP for Peace River-Westlock riding, Arnold Viersen, took the opportunity to meet with many of his constituents as I toured him around throughout the day.

There were over 100 golfers and at least that many volunteers ensuring that the Tournament ran smoothly. Tolko Industries again stepped up as Title Sponsor, a position they have occupied since our Tournament began three years ago.

The Tournament is becoming well known to industry and elected officials and continues to attract leaders from both areas. As we closed out the day with a barbeque supper, I heard many golfers saying they are looking forward to next year’s event.