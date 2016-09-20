Mayor’s Report – August 17 to September 6, 2016

Linda Cox,

Mayor, Town of High Prairie

Following is Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox’s report for Aug. 17 to Sept. 6:

Falun Gong Road Trip Welcome

Aug. 18, I, along with Councillor Brian Gilroy, welcomed five visitors to our community.

For most people in rural Alberta, troubles in foreign countries are clips we see on the nightly news. Our daily activities do not bring many opportunities for discussions on happenings in other countries.

But, because of this road tour we had the opportunity to learn more about the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China. Minnan Liu and her companions were on a road trip throughout northern Alberta to bring awareness of the China’s state-sanctioned forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience, including large numbers of Falun Gong practitioners. Canada’s Parliamentary Subcommittee on International Human Rights, in 2015, and the US House of Representatives, in 2016, both passed resolutions condemning this practice. The direct impact on Canadians is through transplant tourism and the resulting aftercare cost and health risks to our health system.

For more information, please visit www.organarvestinvestigation.net.

Inter-municipal Meeting

Aug. 22, I attended the Inter-municipal Committee meeting. Meetings are held between the town and Big Lakes County to discuss issues that impact both municipalities.

The transfer of the airport land and buildings to the county is proceeding, with surveying taking place so that only a portion of the quarter the airport and runway are on is transferred.

The county is continuing to work with their engineers to ascertain the best route for a regional water line system.

There was also discussion on the items that each municipality would like the other municipality to support at their respective fall conventions. For example, we both want to discuss the funding model for the Enhanced Policing Unit with the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, and we both want to discuss with the Minister of Transportation the addition of the airport runway paving when the Highway 1 overlay takes place next year. Briefing notes will be drawn up so that we are conveying the same message to the ministers.

There was also discussion on the Tolko FMA renewal. Tolko issued a press release Aug. 22 regarding the closure of their paper mill in The Pas, Man., citing that the closure of the Manitoba facility will enable Tolko to focus on the operation of its core lumber, OSB panel and green energy assets. There was a brief discussion as to what impact this might have on Tolko’s High Prairie operations.

Gordon Buchanan Plaque Unveiling

On Aug. 31, I was honoured to attend the unveiling of the memorial plaque upstairs in the GBRC. Two years ago a small committee gave Jimmy McLean the responsibility to shepherd our vision of a lasting reminder of Gordon Buchanan to be placed in his named building. The results are truly wonderful.

If anyone has a chance through the hockey season to visit the GBRC, taken a moment to go upstairs and look at what McLean produced.

A small group of elected officials and Buchanan family members took the opportunity to remember Gordon, his achievements, and his lasting impact on High Prairie and area.