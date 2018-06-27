Mason, Verstappen raise top animals in East Peace 4-H District



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie Coyote Acres 4-H Club member has raised this year’s East Peace 4-H District Grand Champion Steer.



Sunni Mason’s Angus cross steer Einer took top honours at the show and sale June 2 at the High Prairie Agriplex.



Kinuso Lakeside 4-H members Josh Lowen won Reserve Champion Steer honours. His Red Angus steer was appropriately named Filet Mignon.



Members from three 4-H clubs gathered for the show and sale. In addition to Coyote Acres and Lakeside, Mirror Landing [Smith] joined the district this year. Each club competed individually, and at the district level for various awards.



Coyote Acres also includes Sheep projects. The Grand Champion – Female title went to Ramona Bokhout while Roy Verstappen’s animal had best Rate of Gain – Sheep.



The district 4-H’ers received tremendous support again this year, as always.



Messages in part from two of the clubs follows:



“4-H is one of the greatest youth development programs in the province and the country. It is an amazing opportunity for members to learn skills that they will fall back upon throughout their lives like leadership, communication, goal setting, effective meeting management and so much more. For leaders it is a chance to help young people learn the skills that they need to be successful in life,” writes the Kinuso Lakeside 4-H Club.



“Our members worked really hard on their project animals,” writes Coyote Acres. “Starting with selecting them, caring for them, completing record books and finally showing and selling them. The quality of animals this year was excellent and we are proud of the accomplishments our youth achieved on this show.



“Some went home with ribbons and all went home a lot wiser about what it takes to raise a good lamb or beef animal, that ultimately will feed another person.”



All clubs thank the sponsors and buyers for a terrific day.



Earlier in the year, East Peace held its District Public Speaking competition. Winners were as follows:



* In Speeches, Wilsyn Davis Jensen placed first in Junior, Emilie Andruik won Intermediate, and Kellie Brown won Senior.

* In Presentations, Blake Williams placed first in Junior, Summer Mason won Intermediate, and Mercedes Williams won Senior.



In addition, 4-H performs valuable and much-needed community service including cleaning at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show, the annual Highway Cleanup, and assisting the High Prairie Community Beautification Association with the weeding and planting of flowers.

Coyote Acres 4-H Club [High Prairie] Achievement Day Show and Sale

Heifer Class

1. Roy Verstappen

2. Sunni Mason

1st Year Cow/Calf

1. Summer Mason

2. Kolton Krystal

2nd Year Cow/Calf

1. Sunni Mason

Supreme Female

1. Sunni Mason

2. Roy Verstappen

Junior Grooming – Beef Project

1. Summer Mason

2. Kolton Krystal

Junior Showmanship – Beef Project

1. Summer Mason

2. Gillian Blackhurst

Senior Grooming – Beef Project

1. Roy Verstappen

2. Liam Mason

Senior Showmanship – Beef Project

1. Sunni Mason

2. Roy Verstappen

Fed Steer Conformation

1. Sunni Mason

2. Summer Mason

Rate of Gain Feed Steer

1. Sunni Mason & Summer Mason

2. Liam Mason

Kinuso Lakeside 4-H Club Achievement Day Show and Sale

Heifer Class

1. Brailey Klassen

2. Lace Sheldon

1st Year Cow/Calf

1. Janaya Klassen

Supreme Female

1. Janaya Klassen

2. Brailey Klassen

Junior Grooming – Beef Project

1. Josh Lowen

2. Lace Sheldon

Junior Showmanship – Beef Project

1. Marcus Lowen

2. Blake Williams

Senior Grooming – Beef Project

1. Brailey Klassen

2. Mercedes Williams

Senior Showmanship – Beef Project

1. Mercedes Williams

2. Brailey Klassen

Fed Steer Conformation

1. Josh Lowen

2. Trae Klassen

Rate of Gain Feed Steer

1. Josh Lowen

2. Trae Klassen

Mirror Landing 4-H Club Achievement Day Show and Sale

Junior Grooming – Beef Project

1. Emilie Andruik

2. Aidan Andruik

Junior Showmanship – Beef Project

1. Avery Phillips

2. Aidan Andruik

Fed Steer Conformation

1. Emilie Andruik

2. Aidan Andruik

Rate of Gain Feed Steer

1. Emilie Andruik

2. Aidan Andruik

East Peace District Achievement Day Show and Sale

Heifer Class

1. Brailey Klassen – KL

2. Roy Verstappen – CA

1st Year Cow/Calf

1. Janaya Klassen – KL

2. Summer Mason – CA

2nd Year Cow/Calf

1. Sunni Mason – CA

Supreme Female

1. Janaya Klassen – KL

2. Brailey Klassen – KL

Junior Grooming – Beef Project

1. Josh Lowen – KL

2. Kolton Krystal – CA

Junior Showmanship – Beef Project

1. Blake Williams – KL

2. Gillian Blackhurst – CA

Senior Grooming – Beef Project

1. Roy Verstappen – CA

2. Brailey Klassen – KL

Senior Showmanship – Beef Project

1. Sunni Mason – CA

2. Roy Verstappen – CA

Fed Steer Conformation

1. Sunni Mason – CA

2. Josh Lowen – KL

Rate of Gain Feed Steer

1. Sunni Mason & Summer Mason – CA

2. Josh Lowen- KL

Coyote Acres 4-H Club Achievement Day Show and Sale

Ewe/Lamb Project

1. Naomi Bokhout

2. Roy Verstappen

Prospect Ewe/Yearling Ewe

1. Ryan Hendry

2. Ramona Bokhout

Mature Ewe

1. Ramona Bokhout

Flock

1. Ramona Bokhout

Grand Champion – Female

1. Ramona Bokhout

2. Tyson Hendry

Junior Grooming – Sheep

1. Gillian Blackhurst

1. Joshua Strebchuk

Sheep

1. Tyson Hendry

2. Ryan Hendry

Senior Grooming – Sheep

1. Roy Verstappen

2. Ramona Bokhout

Senior Showmanship – Sheep

1. Roy Verstappen

2. Naomi Bokhout

Sheep Conformation

1. Roy Verstappen – Grand Champion

2. Gillian Blackhurst- Reserve Grand Champion

Rate of Gain – Sheep

1. Roy Verstappen

2. Gillian Blackhurst

Cleaver Class Participants

Elli Killoran

Rebekah Strebchuk

South Peace News thanks Louise Liebenberg for supplying the results and photographs.