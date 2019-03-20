Martin headlines show

SPN Staff

Samantha Martin, formerly of High Prairie, and Delta Sugar, are playing at the Legacy Centre in Slave Lake on Thursday, March 21.



It’s the latest [and last of the season] show put on by the Stage North Association.



Martin, who has been touring with her band in Europe, says most of the 11-member band will be attending the Slave Lake concert.



Martin plays what she likes to call “Roots n’ Roll. All the music we do is based in blues, gospel, soul, and R&B music.”



Martin was born in Edmonton, and lived in High Prairie, on and off until she was 22.



“My mom’s side of the family is all based in Alberta/BC. My dad’s side is all based in Ontario, so I have also spent a lot of time in Ontario.”



Martin has played all over Canada and Europe, including Spain and the Canary Islands.



Her love of music runs deep. She says if she was not performing, she would still be involved in music, probably running a live music venue.