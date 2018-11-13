Man’s jealousy lands him in big trouble

H.P. court docket

Judge D.R. Shynkar

Nov. 5, 2018

A Faust man who pushed another man after he saw him walking with his girlfriend will pay a steep price.

Samson Alook, 35, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 5 and pleaded guilty to charges of assault, and mischief with damage under $5,000.

Alook was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, on each charge.

Court heard that Alook pushed a male who was walking with his girlfriend, then went to the victim’s home and broke a front door window, Crown prosecutor Serge-Michel Eta-Ndu said.

“The assault was pretty minor but the behaviour after that was violent and threatening,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

“You should have turned away and gone home.”

Alook was intoxicated during the incident, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He says he saw another man walking with his girlfriend and he didn’t like it.” Jong said.

“You can’t push people without their consent.”

Alook was remorseful for his actions.

“I regret doing it,” Alook told court.

“I was angry at the time and didn’t know what to do,” he added.

Alook has since been taking counseling with a psychiatrist and an Indigenous Elder.

“I’m doing all I can do to get some help.”

Judge Shynkar advised him Alook to find safer ways to respond to anger.

“We all get angry in life, but we just have to express it in another way.”



* * * * * * *



Joshua Reid Chalifoux, 20, of Driftpile, was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Chalifoux recorded a breath sample of 150 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Serge-Michel Eta-Ndu told court.

In addition to the fine, Chalifoux was also suspended from driving for one year.

Chalifoux was further fined $100, plus a victim fine surcharge of $30, after pleading guilty to failing to appear in court, on a docket day.

“If you can’t make it to court, phone,” Judge Shynkar told him.



* * * * * * *



Rhoda Michelle Thunder, 37, was sentenced to five days in jail after pleading guilty to shoplifting under $5,000.

However, she was immediately released due to time served in custody while awaiting her court appearance.

Court heard that Thunder took a pair of sunglasses from Freson Bros. in High Prairie on Nov. 3 without paying for them.

“The store manager ran after her outside the store, but couldn’t catch her,” Crown prosecutor Serge-Michel Eta-Ndu said.

Thunder said she later paid for the glasses valued at $16, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“She says it was a stupid thing to do,” he added.

“Why do it at all?” Judge Shynkar asked.



* * * * * * *



Ross Clint Carifelle, 28, of Cadotte Lake, was fined $100, plus a victim fine surcharge of $30, after pleading guilty to obstructing a peace officer.

High Prairie RCMP were investigating an incident in Gift Lake on Oct. 18 when they spoke to Carifelle, who provided a false name.

“When police ask your name, tell them who you are, they’ll find out,” Judge Shynkar said.

After Carifelle gave a wrong name, police found out almost immediately he was fibbing when they found his personal identification. Carifelle was on a warrant at the time.

“He was scared about getting arrested and going to jail,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He says he learned his lesson, you have to tell the truth to police,” he added.