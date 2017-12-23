Court Docket – Man’s intervention lands him in hot water

H.P. court docket

Dec. 11, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

An Alexander First Nation man is paying the price for his crimes.

Donovan B. Auig- belle, 33, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 11 and pleaded guilty to domestic assault, and mischief causing damage.

Judge D.R. Shynkar sentenced Auigbelle to two days for the assault and one day for mischief. He was released after being given credit for time served.

“It was a domestic assault but at the low end,” said Judge Shynkar.

Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook told court that Auigbelle was intoxicated in a vehicle with his family and got into an argument with his common law wife on May 6 in High Prairie.

He threw a cell phone out the window, broke his son’s fishing rod, and pushed a camping chair into her face, said Shook.

The two ended their relationship before the incident, Auigbelle told court when he appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.

He added he remembered throwing blankets and towels out of the window but not a cell phone.

Auigbelle was also fined $100, plus a $30 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to attend court.



– – – – – – – – –



Chance J. Stout, 26, of Edmonton, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

“Four days is more than adequate for the threat,” said Judge Shynkar during sentencing.

The charge arose on Oct. 7 when Stout phoned a High Prairie man and told him he would beat him up and “kick his behind”. Stout then relayed the message to the manager of the apartment building, Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook told court.

After he returned to the apartment building, the threat was averted.

“He left without carrying out the threat,” Shook said.

Stout, who appeared in court by CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre, told court the man had hurt his mother while the two were in an off-and-on relationship.

Stout was also fined $100, plus a $30 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to appear in court, on a docket day.



– – – – – – – – –



Steven A. Mohr was fined $50 after pleading guilty to trespassing on a First Nation reserve.

Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook told court that Mohr was recently ordered by Driftpile Cree Nation council to stay away from the reserve.

Mohr resided at Driftpile for seven years and left for a short time to go firefighting, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“When he returned, he was told he was no longer welcomed on the reserve,” he added.

No reason for the ban was given in court. Mohr had no issue with the order.

“I have no use to go back there,” Mohr said.

Judge Shynkar asked if the ban was caused by any negative actions of Mohr. Shook and Mohr agreed it was not a factor.



– – – – – – – – –



Always know for certain the vehicle you are driving is insured.

It’s a lesson Sarah Lye Carifelle, 28, of Peavine, learned the hard way after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle with no insurance.

“It’s an expensive lesson,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar after fining Carifelle $2,875.

“When you drive another vehicle, always ask if it has insurance,” he advised.

“She was driving someone else’s vehicle and didn’t know it didn’t have insurance,” said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

The fine included a victim fine surcharge.



– – – – – – – – –



Daniel Ivan Okimaw, of Edmonton, was fined also $2,875 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance.

It was a vehicle he inherited from his grandfather, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

“The car had been sitting in storage for five years and his uncle demanded he pick it up,” he added.

However, Okimaw was stopped and charged.

The fine included a victim fine surcharge.