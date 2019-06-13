Manning, Filewich place first at Dahlgren Memorial

Jeremy Manning, left, and Dylan Filewich, right, accept the trophy and cheque for winning the Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament from organizers Scott Dahlgren, middle left, and Chelsea Lucas.

Pair snags $24,550 after big catch

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

According to a contestant at the Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament the tournament had two positive, unique features.



The first was meals.



The second was all children at the final awards ceremony received a bag with fishing lures and other supplies. Many also received fishing poles. The reason given was to encourage the younger generation to become interested in fishing.



Sixty teams participated in the Second Annual Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament at the Spruce Point Park Campground and Marina in Kinuso. The event was organized by Larry’s children, Scott Dahlgren and Chelsea Lucas. Fishing was done May 31 and June 1.



Jeremy Manning and Dylan Filewich won first place with a combined total of 30.75 lb. The prize was $24,550.



Ron Fibke and Mark Filewich won $12,375 for second place with 30.05 lb. Derek Hickey and Michael Carlisle received $8,250 for third with 29.7 lb.



Amounts for fourth to tenth place prizes were not announced.



Prizes were also given for big fish and other categories.



There was also a silent action and 50/50 draw. All funds raised will go to the Kinuso Fire Department and the Slave Lake Gymnastics Association.

Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament

Following are the results of the Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament held at Spruce Point Park May 31 and June 1. Totals are in pounds.

Place, Team Day 1 Day 2 Grand Total Total Total 1. Jeremy Manning and Dylan Filewich 16.45 14.30 30.75 2. Ron Fibke and Mark Filewich 14.80 15.25 30.05 3. Jeff Filewich and Michael Carlisle 14.45 15.25 29.70 4. Kevin Schafer and Chris Kindraka 15.95 13.45 29.40 5. Josh Courtorielle and Aaron VanHoek 16.20 12.90 29.10 6. Brian Dobson and Bob Burgera 15.40 13.40 28.80 7. Blair Mombourquette and Romona Mombourquette 16.60 11.90 28.50 8. Eric Fielwich and Ryan Domino 14.25 14.20 28.45 9. Dale McGrath and Brandon McGrath 13.85 14.55 28.40 10. Jason Schaffrick and Lyle Schaffrick 14.00 13.95 27.95 11. Terry Mills and Stephen Carpenter 14.60 13.25 27.85 12. Grant Talaga and Jake Talaga 13.90 13.95 27.85 13. Brett Larkin and Troy Given 13.15 14.65 27.80 14. Zach Bowen and Aaron Bumstad 13.25 14.50 27.75 15. Robert Bruens and Tammy Harasimiuk 14.50 13.20 27.70 16. Doug Shea and Steven Wirstiuk 11.15 16.40 27.55 17. David Shmyr Jr. and Levi Leary 13.55 13.95 27.50 18. John Bissonnette and Jim Wagg 14.50 12.95 27.45 19. Len Lambert and Chris Payne 14.25 13.10 27.35 20. Douglas Nicholson and Cyndy Nicholson 13.40 13.90 27.30 21. Melvin Barr and Trevor Sparks 13.20 14.00 27.20 22. Len Giroux and Chase Giroux 13.60 13.55 27.15 23. Dennis Martin and Cam Dudley 13.05 13.97 27.02 24. John Nicholson and Jerry Nicholson 13.45 13.45 26.90 25. Christopher See and Lawrance See 13.55 13.30 26.85 26. John Domino and Jared Domino 13.35 13.45 26.80 26. Corey Nault and Craig Nault 14.75 12.05 26.80 28. Ken Porisky and Gerald Raboud 14.20 12.55 26.75 29. George Hahn and Wayne Schlaht 12.85 13.80 26.65 30. Tony Filewich and John Gursoy 13.50 13.10 26.60 31. Ken Carpenter and Tracey Crain 12.60 13.90 26.50 32. Glen Mehlsen and Brent Mehlsen 13.85 12.55 26.40 32. David Shmyr Sr. and Alan Solamany 13.50 12.90 26.40 34. Peter Caputo and Drew Chalifoux 11.25 14.80 26.05 35. Joe Bardiner and Lucas McNeil 13.15 12.75 25.90 36. Scott Bulat and John Gettis 13.05 12.80 25.85 37. Wayne Kobylawski and Dana Shmyr 13.25 12.55 25.80 38. Mark Holzworth and Jeff Davidson 11.15 14.55 25.70 39. Joe MacDougall and Duane Hodge 12.50 12.90 25.40 40. Kevin Mertz and Tim Day 12.70 12.55 25.25 41. Rod Mackay and Sid Dahlgren 13.45 11.60 25.05 42. Jason Reilly and Shane Wray 13.45 11.55 25.00 43. Mike Popko and Cole Young 12.90 12.05 24.95 44. Harold Brown and Karen Brown 12.20 12.65 24.85 45. Errol White and Shane White 13.35 11.35 24.70 46. Craig Hutton and Doug Hartle 12.70 11.85 24.55 47. David Duncan and Corey Letemplier 12.60 11.90 24.50 48. Joe Tilly and Anton Keller 13.30 11.15 24.45 49. Jeff Filewich and Ryan Filewich 12.50 11.95 24.45 50. Jerry MacIntosh and Ryan MacIntosh 12.35 11.75 24.10 51. Robin Haysey and Garth Heysey 11.10 12.75 23.85 52. Jim Zinyk and Chris Cunningham 11.60 12.05 23.65 53. Tyler Weir and Mike Meheer 10.90 12.10 23.00 54. Randy Hamilton and Cindy Knudtson 11.55 11.25 22.80 54. Jonathan Hooper and Nicole Wanke 13.10 9.70 22.80 56. Jeff Houlton and Kelly Hillgardner 11.95 10.60 22.55 57. Rob Clarke and Darrel Peters 8.95 12.40 21.35 58. Jason Bremner and David Tyler Purdy 13.00 6.10 19.10 59. Kevin Nivins and Tonileee Nivins 5.45 12.40 17.85 60. Montie Hicks and Michael Hicks 6.20 0.00 6.20