Manning, Filewich place first at Dahlgren Memorial

Jeremy Manning, left, and Dylan Filewich, right, accept the trophy and cheque for winning the Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament from organizers Scott Dahlgren, middle left, and Chelsea Lucas.

Pair snags $24,550 after big catch

Pearl Lorentzen
For South Peace News

According to a contestant at the Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament the tournament had two positive, unique features.

The first was meals.

The second was all children at the final awards ceremony received a bag with fishing lures and other supplies. Many also received fishing poles. The reason given was to encourage the younger generation to become interested in fishing.

Sixty teams participated in the Second Annual Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament at the Spruce Point Park Campground and Marina in Kinuso. The event was organized by Larry’s children, Scott Dahlgren and Chelsea Lucas. Fishing was done May 31 and June 1.

Jeremy Manning and Dylan Filewich won first place with a combined total of 30.75 lb. The prize was $24,550.

Ron Fibke and Mark Filewich won $12,375 for second place with 30.05 lb. Derek Hickey and Michael Carlisle received $8,250 for third with 29.7 lb.

Amounts for fourth to tenth place prizes were not announced.

Prizes were also given for big fish and other categories.

There was also a silent action and 50/50 draw. All funds raised will go to the Kinuso Fire Department and the Slave Lake Gymnastics Association.

Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament

Following are the results of the Larry Dahlgren Memorial Walleye Tournament held at Spruce Point Park May 31 and June 1. Totals are in pounds.

Place, Team    Day 1   Day 2   Grand
    Total   Total   Total

 1. Jeremy Manning and Dylan Filewich    16.45   14.30   30.75
 2. Ron Fibke and Mark Filewich    14.80   15.25   30.05
 3. Jeff Filewich and Michael Carlisle    14.45   15.25   29.70
 4. Kevin Schafer and Chris Kindraka    15.95   13.45   29.40
 5. Josh Courtorielle and Aaron VanHoek    16.20   12.90   29.10
 6. Brian Dobson and Bob Burgera    15.40   13.40   28.80
 7. Blair Mombourquette and Romona Mombourquette    16.60   11.90   28.50
 8. Eric Fielwich and Ryan Domino    14.25   14.20   28.45
 9. Dale McGrath and Brandon McGrath    13.85   14.55   28.40
10. Jason Schaffrick and Lyle Schaffrick    14.00   13.95   27.95
11. Terry Mills and Stephen Carpenter    14.60   13.25   27.85
12. Grant Talaga and Jake Talaga    13.90   13.95   27.85
13. Brett Larkin and Troy Given    13.15   14.65   27.80
14. Zach Bowen and Aaron Bumstad    13.25   14.50   27.75
15. Robert Bruens and Tammy Harasimiuk    14.50   13.20   27.70
16. Doug Shea and Steven Wirstiuk    11.15   16.40   27.55
17. David Shmyr Jr. and Levi Leary    13.55   13.95   27.50
18. John Bissonnette and Jim Wagg    14.50   12.95   27.45
19. Len Lambert and Chris Payne    14.25   13.10   27.35
20. Douglas Nicholson and Cyndy Nicholson    13.40   13.90   27.30
21. Melvin Barr and Trevor Sparks    13.20   14.00   27.20
22. Len Giroux and Chase Giroux    13.60   13.55   27.15
23. Dennis Martin and Cam Dudley    13.05   13.97   27.02
24. John Nicholson and Jerry Nicholson    13.45   13.45   26.90
25. Christopher See and Lawrance See    13.55   13.30   26.85
26. John Domino and Jared Domino    13.35   13.45   26.80
26. Corey Nault and Craig Nault    14.75   12.05   26.80
28. Ken Porisky and Gerald Raboud    14.20   12.55   26.75
29. George Hahn and Wayne Schlaht    12.85   13.80   26.65
30. Tony Filewich and John Gursoy    13.50   13.10   26.60
31. Ken Carpenter and Tracey Crain    12.60   13.90   26.50
32. Glen Mehlsen and Brent Mehlsen    13.85   12.55   26.40
32. David Shmyr Sr. and Alan Solamany    13.50   12.90   26.40
34. Peter Caputo and Drew Chalifoux    11.25   14.80   26.05
35. Joe Bardiner and Lucas McNeil    13.15   12.75   25.90
36. Scott Bulat and John Gettis    13.05   12.80   25.85
37. Wayne Kobylawski and Dana Shmyr    13.25   12.55   25.80
38. Mark Holzworth and Jeff Davidson    11.15   14.55   25.70
39. Joe MacDougall and Duane Hodge    12.50   12.90   25.40
40. Kevin Mertz and Tim Day    12.70   12.55   25.25
41. Rod Mackay and Sid Dahlgren    13.45   11.60   25.05
42. Jason Reilly and Shane Wray    13.45   11.55   25.00
43. Mike Popko and Cole Young    12.90   12.05   24.95
44. Harold Brown and Karen Brown    12.20   12.65   24.85
45. Errol White and Shane White    13.35   11.35   24.70
46. Craig Hutton and Doug Hartle    12.70   11.85   24.55
47. David Duncan and Corey Letemplier    12.60   11.90   24.50
48. Joe Tilly and Anton Keller    13.30   11.15   24.45
49. Jeff Filewich and Ryan Filewich    12.50   11.95   24.45
50. Jerry MacIntosh and Ryan MacIntosh    12.35   11.75   24.10
51. Robin Haysey and Garth Heysey    11.10   12.75   23.85
52. Jim Zinyk and Chris Cunningham    11.60   12.05   23.65
53. Tyler Weir and Mike Meheer    10.90   12.10   23.00
54. Randy Hamilton and Cindy Knudtson    11.55   11.25   22.80
54. Jonathan Hooper and Nicole Wanke    13.10     9.70  22.80
56. Jeff Houlton and Kelly Hillgardner    11.95   10.60   22.55
57. Rob Clarke and Darrel Peters      8.95  12.40   21.35
58. Jason Bremner and David Tyler Purdy    13.00     6.10  19.10
59. Kevin Nivins and Tonileee Nivins      5.45  12.40   17.85
60. Montie Hicks and Michael Hicks      6.20    0.00    6.20

