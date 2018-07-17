Man will ponder criminal actions behind bars

H.P. court docket

Monday, July 9

Judge J.K Sihra

A Loon Lake man will be spending some more time behind bars for repeatedly thumbing his nose at court orders.

Raymond Sawan Jr., 34, was found guilty on two charges of failing to comply with conditions in High Prairie provincial court July 9.

Sawan, who appeared in court via CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre, will spend the next 24 days in jail despite pleas from duty counsel Harry Jong for time served.

“Because you have so many breaches I can’t go along with Mr. Jong,” said Judge Jasmine K. Sihra during sentencing.

Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court the first charge arose March 20 after Sawan was released on other charges and ordered to report within two days to authorities.

“He did not report, said Hurich.

After numerous attempts to deal with Sawan, he was again ordered to report on June 19.

“He did not report on that date,” said Hurich.

Part of Sawan’s probation order was not to have contact with his common-law spouse. Another disregard for order landed Sawan in more trouble.

“On July 7 police picked him up on outstanding warrants. When they found him he was at the same residence …”

Hurich submitted Sawan’s lengthy criminal record to court, including various convictions for failing to comply which resulted in fines and prison.

Jong explained Sawan was attending a “walk” in preparation for his brother’s wedding when picked up July 6.

“His common-law spouse was invited. It wasn’t something he planned.”

During sentencing, Judge Sihra noted Sawan’s criminal history. As a result, he was given 20 days in jail for failing to report, and 30 days concurrent for the second failing to report.

Sawan was given six days credit for being held in custody before has court appearance.



– – – – – – – – –



A Sucker Creek man will not be spending any more time behind bars after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 9 to breach of probation.

Thomas Lewis- Willier, 29, was arrested on the charge June 22 and spent seven days in High Prairie police cells, plus 11 more days at Peace River Correctional Centre.

Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court Lewis-Willier was placed on probation in November 2017 for an assault.

“He had one thing to do, report to a probation officer,” said Hurich.

He added Lewis-Willier had meetings with probation on Nov. 23, 2017, Jan. 30, Feb. 7, Feb. 22, March 6 and April 5. Hurich said he did not attend several of the appointments.

Lewis-Williier did not agree, telling court he had verification notices. The Crown did not oppose seeing he did not attend all appointments.

“So we might be approaching a time served situation,” said Hurich.

Judge Jasmine K Sihra examined Lewis-Willier’s criminal record which included several convictions for not obeying court orders.

“You kept on with that trend,” said Judge Sihra. “You just have to make time to go to those appointments. You just need to do some soul searching while you’re still young.”

However, she granted Lewis-Willier time served and he was released.