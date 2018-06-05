Court Docket – Man wields machete during assault

H.P. court docket

May 28, 2018

Judge J.K. Sihra

A local man will be spending more time behind bars after pleading guilty to assaulting his spouse during a domestic dispute.

Victor Paul Tallman, 48, was sentenced to 165 days in jail after appearing in High Prairie provincial court May 28.

Tallman, who was residing at the Peace River Correctional Centre, was credited for 111 days already served, leaving him only 54 days to serve.

Tallman struck a female victim on her arm with an open hand while they were in an argument in their truck, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

The accused had a similar incident in the past and has a record of alcohol abuse, he added.

“I can’t ignore your record, it’s an alarming record,” Judge. J.K. Sihra said during sentencing.

Tallman was remorseful for his actions.

“I want to apologize to her for what I did,” said Tallman, who appeared on CCTV.

“I don’t want to do this anymore.”

Tallman’s lawyer, Dallas Gelineau, added his client wants to get on the road to recovery.

“He wants to pursue a path of sobriety.”

After he is released, Tallman will be placed on probation for 18 months. During that time, he was ordered to abstain from alcohol and drugs, complete treatment for both as directed, and have no contact with the victim.



* * * * * * * * *



Paul Cunningham, 36, of Peavine, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon, and one count of uttering threats causing death.

Cunningham was given an eviction notice from the female property owner on May 20 in Peavine, and became angry. He grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and a machete and threatened her and a male, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

“He did not make contact with any of the weapons,” he added.

The following day, Cunningham yelled at the female and threatened to injure her and burn the house down with a jerry can of diesel.

Cunningham was under the influence of methamphetamine during the incidents on both days, lawyer Harry Jong said.

“He didn’t hit anybody and says he wants to straighten out his life and take treatment,” Jong said.

The accused told court the female is his aunt.

“I’m very sorry to my auntie,” said Cunningham, who appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.

After Cunningham is released, he will serve probation for 18 months.

“There is hope if we give you help,” Judge J.K. Sihra said.

During probation, Cunningham is ordered to abstain from drugs and get treatment for drugs, alcohol and anger. He was also banned from owning, possessing or using firearms for 10 years.



* * * * * * * * *



Geralyn Gayle Laboucan, 28, of Whitefish, was fined $1,400 plus a victim fine surcharge of $420, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Laboucan was stopped by police on April 14 and recorded a low breath sample of 170 mg, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

“That is a statutory aggravating level [twice the legal limit],” Judge J.K. Sihra said.

“She was at a friend’s place drinking and she realized she had too much to drink and she wanted to go home,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

Laboucan was also suspended from driving for one year.



* * * * * * * * *



Clayton Harold McKee, 41, was fined $1,200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $360, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

McKee registered a low reading of 100 mg after he was stopped by police on March 17, court heard.

“He was co-operative and polite with police,” lawyer Dallas Gelineau said.

His client was leaving an AC/DC tribute band concert at the Edmo Peyre Hall at the rodeo grounds that night, he added.

In addition, McKee was suspended from driving for one year.

He was also fined $115 for transporting open liquor.



* * * * * * * * *



Julianna A. Anderson was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Court heard Anderson was stopped by police and recorded a low breath sample of 100 mg, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Anderson, of Gift Lake, was also suspended from driving for one year. It was her first criminal charge.



* * * * * * * * *



Tyrone Albert Lamouche, 26, of Gift Lake, was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.

Lamouche breached an order not to consume alcohol when he was intoxicated at a house party on April 9, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

He added someone reported the incident to High Prairie RCMP.

“He knew he wasn’t supposed to drink,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“Friends invited him to drink and they teased him to drink.”



* * * * * * * * *



Roy Joseph Breast, 42, of High Prairie, was fined $400, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120, after pleading guilty to resisting a peace officer.

Court heard that Breast was intoxicated and drinking in public before being taken into custody by High Prairie RCMP.

“He verbally disagreed with the officer and backed away from the officer,” Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Breast was remorseful for his actions.

“He’s sorry for what he did,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He says he shouldn’t have been drinking so much.”