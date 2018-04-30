Man who beat elderly women back in court

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A former High Prairie man who assaulted and robbed two elderly women in 2016 is waiting his fate while behind bars.



Cole Harvey Hansen, now residing in Wembley, AB, appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 23 by CCTV in Peace River Correctional Centre. He will return to court May 7 to deal with his matters.



Hansen failed to appear for sentencing on Aug. 21, 2017 after pleading guilty to five charges on April 10 including two counts of robbery, one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, one count of uttering threats, and one count of theft under $5,000. He has since been arrested and placed in PRCC.



The charges arose after Hansen robbed two elderly women of $80 on Nov. 7, 2016.



Lawyer Allan Crawford appeared in court April 23 as an agent for Hansen’s lawyer, Jeremy Andrews.



“He’s asking to put it over for two weeks to get information,” Crawford asked court.



Hansen has complicated his legal matters by not appearing for sentencing. After pleading guilty to the five charges, it was agreed that six other charges would be dropped if he abided by the terms of his release. He did not do so and now faces the possibility of also being sentenced on two counts of breach of probation, two counts of uttering threats causing bodily harm, one count of being intoxicated in public, and one count of breach of probation. He also faces a new charge of failing to attend court.



Hansen, 22 years old when charged, is banned from being in High Prairie except to appear in court. He is also under court conditions to not consume alcohol and/or drugs, possess no weapons, abide by a curfew, and take treatment for substance abuse.