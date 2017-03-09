Man utters threats to school, later arrested

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old Grouard man and charged him with a single count of uttering threats toward E.W. Pratt High School.

On March 1, a threat was directed to the school. RCMP and school staff were quickly notified and went into a hold and secure situation, as directed by High Prairie School Division policy.

“Hold and secure means that the school will be open tomorrow [March 2] for students and staff. Any students who are uncomfortable with this situation will be excused from attending. All doors will be locked and access to and from the school is restricted and carefully monitored,” read a statement on HPSD’s Website.

The school cancelled parent-teacher interviews and all external activities and/or field trips until further notice.

After the arrest, police told HPSD they were confident there was no further threat directed to the school. The hold and secure was lifted in the early evening.

Police did not release the nature of the threat.

The man is suspended from the school, and under conditions to not go near the building.

The accused man will appear in High Prairie provincial court April 24 to answer to the single charge.