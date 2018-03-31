Court Docket – Man totes gun ‘for show’, says duty counsel

H.P. court docket

March 5, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

An Atikameg man was deemed to have already paid his debt to society after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court March 5 to firearms charges.

Devon Laboucan, 24, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but given full credit for time served while awaiting his court appearance and released immediately.

Laboucan pleaded guilty to unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm knowing that the serial number has been altered and/or defaced, and failing to appear in court.

Court heard Labou- can was carrying a sawed-off shotgun and threatening to fire it when he was in Atikameg on May 2, 2017, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

The gun was not loaded but was designed to be easily concealed.

The firearm was given to Laboucan and was not working, duty counsel Harry Jong told court. He added Laboucan was also intoxicated at the time.

“He just wanted to carry it around for show,” Jong said.

Fortunately, the incident didn’t lead to anything more serious, Hurich and Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed.

“His behaviour shows that he shouldn’t have had a gun in his possession,” Judge Shynkar said.

Jong added that Laboucan plans to take treatment for alcohol.



– – – – – – – – –



Trina L’Hirondelle, 29, of High Prairie, was fined $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60, each on three charges after pleading guilty to possession of a weapon, failing to comply with conditions, and breach of probation.

Crown prosecutor Cam McCoy told court the charge arose after L’Hirondelle was found to be in possession of a baseball bat with screws and nails.

Harry Jong spoke for L’Hirondelle in court and said she planned to get rid of the bat.



– – – – – – – – –



Tommy Lance Harrington, 19, of Peace River, was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to failing to provide a bodily fluid.

“He failed to provide a urine sample,” Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

Harrington was stopped at a checkstop by High Prairie RCMP on Dec. 2, 2017. Police detected an odour of marijuana prompting the request.

Harrington was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



Warren D. Laboucane, 55, of Atikameg, was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Laboucane provided a breath sample of 160 mg after High Prairie RCMP stopped him on a report by a citizen on Dec. 9, 2017, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Laboucane was also automatically suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



Sheldon W. Willier, 45, was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with probation.

Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court the charge arose after Willier did not get counseling or assessment as ordered by court. He added Willier was ordered in July 2017 and still hadn’t complied by December.

“He didn’t go because he didn’t want to lose his job,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He doesn’t think he has an alcohol problem.”



– – – – – – – – –



Allan Andre Cloutier, 34, of Grouard, was sentenced to 20 days in jail for failing to appear in court on a trial date.

However, he was given credit for time served in the Peace River Correctional Centre.



– – – – – – – – –



Clayton Collin Badger, 43, of High Prairie, was sentenced to one day in jail, and credited for time served, after pleading guilty to casing a disturbance and breach of conditions.

He was found lying down outside Freson Bros. intoxicated on March 4, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Badger breached his court order to not be intoxicated in a public place.

“He has a serious alcohol problem,” Hurich added. “People are at their wit’s end what to do with him.”

However, Badger is ready to live a sober lifestyle.

“I don’t want this life,” Badger said, adding he is preparing to take treatment.