Man sentenced for role in school lockdown

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Sucker Creek man who caused a brief lockdown at High Prairie Elementary School is being urged to take treatment to deal with his longtime alcohol addiction.



Clayton Colin Badger, 42, was handed a light sentence after appearing in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 11. Badger pleaded guilty to mischief to property and breach of probation.



“You need to get yourself treatment,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.



Badger was sentenced to one day on each charge, but immediately released after being given credit for time served.



Court heard Badger entered the school property on Dec. 6 around 3:40 p.m. He was found outside tapping on a window, Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook told court.



“The school had been placed in lockdown because he was intoxicated,” Shook said.



“It involved a whole lot more people,” he added.



Lawyer Harry Jong spoke for Badger in court as duty counsel and said his client merely wanted to see his daughter.



“He went to a window and thought he saw his daughter, but he wasn’t sure,” Jong said.



Badger then left the school without incident, he added.



Police apprehended Badger soon after, Shook told court.



Badger said he was on his way to see his probation officer at the time of the incident.



Badger, who appeared in court by CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre, told court he plans to take alcohol treatment.



The breach charge arose from a guilty plea in court on Dec. 4. Badger was placed on probation on conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and abstain from alcohol.