Court Docket – Man pays price for trashing hotel room

H.P. court docket

May 7, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A 22-year-old McLennan man will be digging deeper into his pockets to pay for his part in trashing a hotel room.

Braxtin Lee Fenner was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to mischief to property after appearing in High Prairie provincial court May 7.

Court heard that Fenner was renting a room at the Raven Motor Inn on Feb. 28, 2017 that was “completely trashed” by himself and another man and woman. They were all drinking, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett said.

“He was significantly part of the process,” Judge D.R. Shynkar noted.

Fenner claimed the woman started the incident and the others joined in, lawyer Harry Jong said.

Damage was calculated at $2,348. Fenner was ordered to pay $1,174 restitution.

Fenner was also fined $500, plus victim fine surcharges of $150, on two counts of failing to appear in court.



– – – – – – –



Ferdinand Fortier, of High Prairie, was fined $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $30, for failing to remain at the scene of a motor vehicle collision.

“He backed up and nicked another car,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He panicked and he left.”

Fenner was stopped by a High Prairie peace officer about 20 minutes later and charged.



– – – – – – –



Shayla N. Young, 22, of Valleyview, was fined $150, plus a victim fine surcharge of $45, after pleading guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon.