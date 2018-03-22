Man pays price for Christmas Day stabbing

H.P. court docket

March 12, 2018

Judge G.W. Paul

A 23-year-old man will spend about 14 months more in jail after pleading guilty to assaulting a male with a knife on Christmas Day two years ago.

Nathaniel J. Carifelle, of Peavine, was sentenced to 18 months in custody for assault with a weapon when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 12.

Specifically, he was sentenced to 530 days in jail, with credit for 113 days served.

Carifelle cut a man on both hands and head with a knife in the victim’s home, Judge G.W. Paul noted while sentencing.

“What is aggravating is that he had a weapon and used it,” Judge Paul said.

The accused was with another male who entered the home on Dec. 25, 2015.

“They were unwanted in the house,” Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

“It is not known how large the knife was or how deep the cuts were.”

Carifelle showed remorse for his actions.

“He accepts full responsibility for charges against him,” said his lawyer, Phil Lokken.

“He later reached out to the victim and apologized.”

Carifelle admitted his behaviour in the incident was stupid, Lokken added.

Judge Paul noted there were other factors involved in the case.

“He has an addiction problem and that is the root,” he noted. “He comes from a good family and has good family support.”

Carifelle was also handed a lifetime ban for restricted firearms and 10-year ban for unrestricted firearms.

When Carifelle is released from jail, he will serve probation for 18 months, and is under an order to abstain from alcohol and illicit drugs. He must also take treatment as directed and is banned from any establishments where alcohol is primarily sold and consumed.

Carifelle was also sentenced to 30 days, with full credit for time served, on charges of possession of a firearm, breaching conditions, and failing to comply with conditions.

Court heard that Carifelle had a firearm in his bedroom without a licence, and he breached conditions by possessing a firearm and breaking curfew.



* * * * * * *



Rebecca C. Grey, 36, of Atikameg, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content over 80 mg.

Grey was apprehended by High Prairie RCMP in Atikameg on Feb. 9 and recorded breath samples of 100 mg and 120 mg, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

Grey was driving a vehicle that got stuck in a snowbank and showed signs of drinking alcohol.

“She was on her days off and drank with friends,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

After realizing she had too many drinks, she decided to drive home.

Grey was also automatically suspended from driving for one year.



* * * * * * *



Charlotte M. Laboucane was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, after pleading guilty to shoplifting under $5,000.

Court heard that Laboucane took $138.05 worth of cosmetics from a Walmart store in Edmonton on Dec. 4 without paying.

“The sentence gets worse until you get the message,” Judge Paul warned Grey during sentencing.

“You have had fines for this type of behaviour before,” he added.



* * * * * * *



Kenneth H. Tomkins, was fined $690 for two counts of driving while unauthorized.

Tompkins was stopped by Lakeshore Regional Police on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

“The aggravating factor is that you did it two days in a row,” Judge Paul said.

Tomkins was further suspended from driving for six months.

The fines included the victim fine surcharges.