Man loses driver’s licence for 5 years

H.P. court docket

June 3, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

An Atikameg man has lost his driver’s licence for five years after pleading guilty to drunk driving in High Prairie provincial court June 3.

It was Kenneth Jason Letendre’s eighth conviction for drunk driving.

Judge D.R. Shynkar suspended Letendre, 42, from driving for five years after agreeing with a joint submission from Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson and duty counsel Harry Jong.

In addition, he was jailed 30 days on the charge, but credited for 12 days served in the Peace River Correctional Centre.

The charge arose after Letendre recorded a breath sample of 110 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, said Hudson.

Letendre also dealt with several other legal matters. He was ordered to pay fines of $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance and $345 for driving while unauthorized, plus another $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance.

However, Letendre had more serious issues to face. He was jailed 180 days consecutive to the drunk driving charge after pleading guilty to charge of assault, threats causing death, unlawfully being in a dwelling place and mischief with damage under $5,000.

“This is domestic assault,” Judge Shynkar said, noting the seriousness of the matter.

Court heard Letendre grabbed his former spouse by her hair and caused her to fall and bruise her leg and foot, Hudson submitted.

Letendre also made a threat to her.

“You’ll be half dead when I’m finished with you,” the Crown alleged as he read disclosure.

The accused also damaged the victim’s cell phone netting him a mischief charge.

The unlawfully being in a dwelling house charge arose because Letendre was not permitted inside the house.

When released from prison, Letendre will be on probation for nine months.

“He now realizes he has a problem with drinking and he wants to go to treatment,” Jong told court.

Shynkar ordered Letendre to complete treatment and counseling for addictions and domestic violence during probation.



* * * * * * * * *



Lawrence Clyde Campiou, 29, of Driftpile, was sentenced to 30 days concurrent after pleading guilty to six charges.

Campiou pleaded guilty to threats causing deaths, two counts of mischief with damage under $5,000, two counts of assaulting a peace office, and one count of resisting a peace officer.

He was credited for 12 days in custody in the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Court heard he was arguing with his ex-spouse’s sister, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“He threatened to burn her house down with her and her children inside,” Hudson alleged.

Campiou also broke some furniture in incident.

Matters worsened when he was arrested. Campiou fought when a Lakeshore Regional Police Service officer tried to put him into the police vehicle.

“He punched and kicked an officer in the leg,” Hudson says.

Campiou also kicked a window and a camera inside the vehicle, the Crown added.

“He was heavily intoxicated at the time and doesn’t remember much,” said Campiou’s lawyer, Harry Jong.

“He apologizes.”



* * * * * * * * *



Brandon Morris Twin, 30, of Kinuso, was handed a condition sentence for 60 days after pleading guilty to assault, resisting a peace officer and breaching conditions.

Court heard he assaulted his female spouse while they were arguing, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said in court.

“The accused says he grabbed her by her wrists.”

Twin was highly intoxicated at the time, he added.

To worsen matters, Twin was on condition to have no contact with her.

And, he put up a fight as Lakeshore Regional Police Services officers while getting him into the police vehicle.

“He was kicking at the officers,” Hudson said.

“He’s sorry for his actions,” said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

Judge D.R. Shynkar gave Twin a conditional sentence so he could go work on battling wildfires.

“He’s on house arrest while he goes firefighting,” Judge Shynkar noted.

Twin is still on strict orders.

If he is not firefighting, he must resident at his Kinuso home and obey a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During sentencing, Judge Shynkar noted the incident is domestic violence and not the first assault conviction on Twin’s criminal record.

After the conditional sentence ends, Twin will serve probation for six months. He is required to complete treatment and counseling for anger management and addictions as directed by his supervisor.



* * * * * * * * *



Clarence John, 64, of Edmonton, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Court heard John recorded a breath sample of 220 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on March 24, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

It is nearly three times the legal limit.

John was drinking with friends, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He usually doesn’t drink that much and he fell off the wagon,” Jong says.

John was also suspended from driving for one year.



* * * * * * * * *



Corrine Lynn Auger, 21, was sentenced to probation for six months for mischief with damage under $5,000.

Court heard she broke a toilet in a public washroom at the Circle K store in High Prairie, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Auger was heavily intoxicated at the time, he added.

She was also ordered to complete addictions counseling and treatment during her probation.

Auger was also banned from entering the store for six months by the judge.