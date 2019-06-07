Man jailed for part in record coke bust

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Kapawe’no man will spend another 34 months behind bars after pleading guilty to cocaine and firearms charges.



Branden Douglas McLeod, 34, was sentenced after appearing in High Prairie provincial court May 30.



McLeod was scheduled for trial May 23 on all matters when a plea deal was reached and all matters set over for sentencing.



McLeod was first sentenced on a single count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.



Court heard McLeod was charged after 280 grams of cocaine were seized after High Prairie RCMP Integrated Drug Unit and Lakeshore Regional Police Service executed a search warrant on June 11, 2018 in the Kapawe’no and Grouard area, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy told court.



High Prairie RCMP called it a record cocaine bust for the local detachment.



The cocaine had a street value of $28,000, said McCoy.



“It’s a significant amount of drugs, cocaine.”



Also seized in the raid were two assault rifles and two shotguns.



McLeod was sentenced to serve 30 months and given no credit for time served.



McLeod also pleaded guilty to several other charges. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail on a second charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. During the incident, which occurred about a year ago, police seized 10 grams of cocaine.



However, due to time spent in custody awaiting his trial, McLeod was credited for time served in the Peace River Correctional Centre.



McLeod was also sentenced to four months consecutive for one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.



McLeod did not have a licence for firearms, McCoy told court, which resulted in the charge.



During sentencing, Judge J.K. Sihra supported a joint submission from McCoy and defence lawyer David Wolsey.



“Considering your record and circumstance, a joint submission is appropriate,” Judge Sihra says.



“You have taken responsibility, you pleaded guilty.”



She says distributing drugs is a growing problem.



“The nature of trafficking is serious in today’s society,” Judge Sihra says.



McLeod plans to take treatment for his addiction, Wolsey told court.



“Mr. McLeod has suffered from a cocaine addiction and he will take residential treatment for his addiction.”



Judge Sihra prohibited McLeod from possessing or owning restricted weapons for life and unrestricted firearms for 10 years.



As well, McLeod is ordered to provide a DNA sample to appropriate authorities.



Court heard the charges were McLeod’s first related to drugs and firearms.