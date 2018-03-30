Court Docket – Man jailed for breaking victim’s jaw

H.P. court docket

March 19, 2018

Judge J.K. Sihra

A Sucker Creek man will spend another four months behind bars after he was sentenced on charges of assault and making threats in High Prairie provincial court March 19.

Darrell Bellerose was sentenced to 120 days in custody after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

He was further fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, for uttering threats causing bodily harm.

Credited with three days served, he was also banned from owning or possessing unrestricted firearms for 10 years.

Court heard that Bellerose broke the jaw of male friend during an incident in 2016, lawyer Harry Jong said.



– – – – – – – – –



Christopher Sawan, 38, of Faust, was fined $1,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $450, after pleading guilty to failing to appear in court.

Sawan missed his trial date in 2016, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told Judge Judge J.K. Sihra.

No witness showed up for the trial, he added.

Sawan was reminded during sentencing to keep track of court appearances.

“It’s important to pay attention to court dates,” Judge Sihra said.

She warned Sawan that missing a trial usually draws a jail sentence.



– – – – – – – – –



Daniel Helmers, 43, of High Prairie, was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, after pleading guilty to careless storage of a firearm.

Court heard when police arrived to the residence on a separate issue on Sept. 4, 2017, a Chinese-made SKS bolt-action rifle was found lying on the floor unsecured.

The rifle was not loaded, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for Helmers in court.

“He did have a licence for it.”

Police also seized Helmer’s gun licence.



– – – – – – – – –



Joshua Maurice Dumont, 25, of East Prairie, was handed a global sentence of 21 days after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking and two counts of failing to appear in court.

He was credited for full time served in Peace River Correctional Centre while waiting to enter his plea in court.

Dumont, who appeared in court via CCTV, breached a court order when he was with a female named in a no-contact order.

“He admits he missed court twice and was in contact with her,” said Dumont’s lawyer, Harry Jong.

“He says he has a problem with drugs and wants to get off addictions and get treatment,” he added



– – – – – – – – –



Clayton Colin Badger, 43, of Sucker Creek, was sentenced to five days jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to breaching conditions.

Badger was charged after he was found intoxicated at IDA Drugs on 53 Ave. on March 12 against conditions, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

Hurich reminded court that Badger has a chronic problem.

“This has been an ongoing saga for months,” Hurich said.

“He’s got a very serious alcohol problem.”

Badger acknowledges his addiction.

“He realizes he has a serious problem with alcohol and has difficulty dealing with it,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He wants to get treatment.”

Badger appeared in court on CCTV from the Peace River Correctional Centre.



– – – – – – – – –



Samson Daniel Alook, 34, of Faust, was fined $50, plus a $15 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

Court heard Alook was found in possession of under 50 grams of cannabis while a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police in High Prairie on March 17, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

Alook was further sentenced to 50 days in jail for failing to comply with probation, with five days credit.

He uses the cannabis to relieve stress, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

Alook’s probation order includes a clause to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

“Mr. Alook has challenges with substance abuse,” Hurich noted.

Allok was confused about his probation.

“I thought my probation was over,” he told court.

“Nobody called me to tell me that I’m still on probation.”

He learned a lesson from the judge.

“It’s the person on probation who is responsible to find out about the probation,” Judge J.K. Sihra said.