Court Docket – Man gets time behind bars for assault

H.P. court docket

Aug. 13, 2018

Judge G.W. Paul

A young Driftpile man will spend the next month behind bars for assaulting his girlfriend in a High Prairie hotel.

Terry Lee Bellerose, 30, was sentenced to 45 days in jail for assault when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 13.

He was credited for eight days served in custody.

Bellerose and the victim were at Peavine Inn and Suites when the incident occurred Aug. 9, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

“You’ve made your girlfriend fearful of you,” Judge G.W. Paul says.

“Justice recommends starting sentence for domestic assault is jail.”

The victim had fresh blood on her knees, the Crown says.

“Hellerose says they were both intoxicated when they got into an argument, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

The judge reminded Bellerose of his previous criminal record.

“You’ve got five convictions of assaultive behavour,” Paul says.

“You can’t keep doing that.”

Paul also put Bellerose on a common law peace bond for six months and to stay away from her residence.



******



Christopher J. Belyan was fined just over $4,000 for two driving charges.

He was fined $1,000, plus a fine victim surcharge of $300, for driving a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

Belyan was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Highway 750 near Grouard on June 9, Crown says.

Breath samples recorded 200 mg, Hudson says.

“Readings are high,” the judge says.



******



Melody Paige Auger, 21, of Gift Lake, was fined $1000, plus a fine victim surcharge of $300, for driving with a blood-alcohol content over 80 mg.

She admitted that she was not driving when the vehicle was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Feb. 19.

Her sister was more intoxicated than she was and they switched seats before police approached, duty counsel says.

“It was a foolish thing to do and costly,” Paul says.

Auger was also suspended for driving for one year.

The lowest reading of two breath samples was 100 mg, the Crown says.



******



Duran Peter Oke- mow was fined $200, plus a fine victim surcharge of $60, for occupying a vehicle taken without permission.

He took a 2009 Dodge Durango in Driftpile and caused $3,500 damages, the Crown says.

Okemow was also ordered to pay full restitution for damages by Dec. 13.

“You should man up and make arrangements with the owner to pay restitution,” the judge says.

“He says he is responsible that the vehicle got there and was damaged.”

Okemow says the vehicle got stuck and was damaged in the effort to retrieve it, duty counsel Jong says.

“While pulling it out of a ditch, they wrecked it,” he says.



******



Desmond Larry Giroux, 29, of Driftpile, was fined $400, plus a fine victim surcharge of $120, for breaching conditions.

He was found intoxicated against a court order to not be intoxicated in public, the Crown says.

“He not only breached by drinking, but he was also in contact with his brother on another breach,” Paul says.

The judge also said Giroux has several breaches on his record.

“He doesn’t get the message,” Paul says.



******



Jordan Badger was fined $400, plus a fine victim surcharge of $120 for threats causing death.

He threatened another man in an argument, the Crown says.

“Two brothers got into an argument,” lawyer Jong says.

The accused admitted to the threat.

“If he comes near me, I will kill him,” Badger told court as he appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre.



******



Jesse Joseph Tucker, 38, of Grande Prairie, was fined $230 each for driving an unregistered vehicle and for distracted driving with a cell phone and $115 for driving with open liquor in the vehicle.



******



Roy Raymond Giroux of Driftpile was fined $200, plus a fine victim surcharge of $60, for failing to comply with an undertaken.

He was found intoxicated against court order, the Crown says.

“He passed out in front of a building,” Hudson says.



******



Perry D. Olsen was fined $345 for driving while suspended.