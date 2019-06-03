Man found dead at scene of fire

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An Alberta man was found dead at the scene of a fire May 31 prompting an investigation by Slave Lake RCMP and the RCMP K-Division Major Crimes unit.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters says just after 1:30 a.m. on May 31, Slave Lake RCMP and Fire Services were dispatched to a report of a fire, approximately 20 km west of Slave Lake.

“While putting out the fire, a body was discovered at the scene. This fire is not part of the wildfire that continues to burn in the area,” says Peters.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit was called in to assist and the deceased was identified as Darren Dawson, 30. Next of kin was notified and an autopsy is scheduled for June 4 at the Edmonton Medical Examiners office.

Police will release no further information. An update is not expected until after the autopsy results are received.

