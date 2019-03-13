Man finds refuge in bank to keep warm

H.P. court docket

March 4, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A High Prairie man will spend the next few months on the road to sobriety.

George Brian Coutrie, 51, was sentenced to probation for nine months after appearing in High Prairie provincial court March 4.

Coutrie pleaded guilty to mischief to property and shoplifting under $5,000.

The mischief charge arose when Coutrie was found passed out in the lobby of TD Canada Trust on Nov. 19, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

“It’s an ongoing issue with him.”

Coutrie was a nuisance, obstructing people from getting to the ATM. Janitors cleaning also had to work around him.

Lawyer Harry Jong spoke for Coutrie, saying he was trying to keep warm during the cold winter weather.

“He sometimes stays at the detox centre and sometimes on the streets,” Jong said.

The shoplifting charge arose when Coutrie stole some clothing at Fields on Jan. 5, Hudson said.

Coutrie was heavily intoxicated at the time.

Court heard the clothing was not recovered or returned. No details of the clothing or cost were stated in court.

“His buddy was with him and he wanted some clothes to keep warm,” Jong explained.

Judge D.R. Shynkar banned Coutrie from TD Canada Trust and Fields during probation.

“Are you ready to go for treatment again?” Judge Shynkar asked during sentencing.

He agreed, so Judge Shynkar ordered him to complete residential alcohol treatment.

Couture admitted he was sober for six months after treatment about two years ago.

To clean up his legal troubles, Coutrie was also fined $250 after pleading guilty to urinating in a public place contrary to a Town of High Prairie bylaw.



– – – – – – –



Ruby Lee Noskiye, 40, of Trout Lake, was sentenced to probation for six months after pleading guilty to several charges.

She pleaded guilty to possessing a control substance, failing to comply with an undertaking, mischief to property and two counts of failing to attend court.

All charges were made by Red Earth RCMP except for missing court in High Prairie.

“She says some the charges are old,” lawyer Harry Jong explained.

Charges arose after police found a small amount of methamphetamine in her possession in July 2018, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

Noskiye was intoxicated in July 2014 against a court order.

She also pleaded guilty to a mischief charge for being “grossly intoxicated” at a house party where she was not invited, Hudson added.

To complicate matters, she was also charged with unlawful being in a dwelling place.

Court heard Noskiye has been sober for the past several months.

“She quit drinking about six months about and stopped using drugs about three months ago,” lawyer Harry Jong said.

“She says she’s got it under control and she has a better outlook on life since she quit.”

Jong added Noskiye was grieving the deaths of three close relatives in a short period of time when she had the drug and alcohol problem.

As part of her probation order, Noskiye was ordered to complete addiction treatment and counselling.

Noskiye was also fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance.



– – – – – – –



Shaylin Faith Lalonde, 20, of Peavine, was fined $600 after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

She was fined $400 for failing to complete 25 hours of community service, and $200 for not reporting to a probation officer as required.

“She was living in Edmonton and she didn’t pay attention to what she was supposed to do,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.



– – – – – – –



Christopher L. Lalonde, 31, of High Prairie, was fined $345 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

“He was suspended from driving and he didn’t take all the steps to get his licence back,” duty counsel Harry Jong explained.

The charge arose when Lalonde was a passenger in a vehicle in a snowstorm.

“The driver panicked and he drove,” lawyer Harry Jong told court.