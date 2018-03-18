Man deemed not fit to stand trial

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A charge of sexual assault against a local area man will not proceed in High Prairie provincial court.



Given the nature of the charge, and the question of the man’s mental capacity, his name will not be published.



“The Crown directed a stay of proceedings in this case on Feb. 28 due to no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” reads an e-mail dated March 2 from Katherine Thompson, communications advisor for Alberta Justice and Solicitor General.



“On the basis of a court-ordered medical assessment, he has not been legally found fit to stand trial.”



The decision came after January 2018, when the man was referred by the review board of Alberta Health Services back to the court for a legal determination of whether he was fit to stand trial.



The review board was of the opinion that the issue of fitness should be decided by the court, Thompson says.



Once an accused person is declared unfit, the Crown bears the onus of proving in court that the accused has become fit to stand trial.



Since charges were laid in 2016, court was trying to determine if the accused was fit to stand trial. The man was under the jurisdiction of the review board under the Mental Health Act and was the subject of a forensic report.



“The decision to stay charges is never made lightly or without consideration of the impact on the victim, the accused and the public,” Thompson says.



“We know this news can be difficult, and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this time.”



The Crown met with the victim’s mother to explain the reasoning behind the staying of the charge in this case, she adds.



The Crown has one year to potentially reinstate the original charges.



“It is within a Crown prosecutor’s discretion to proceed, or not, with charges,” Thompson says.



“Crown independence in decision-making and the standard criteria for continuing a prosecution ensure these decisions are made fairly, consistently and without improper outside influence.”