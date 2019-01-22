Man confesses 22 months after crime

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man involved in a high-speed chase and an armed stand-off with police near Kinuso two years ago will be sentenced in two months.



Charles Edward Bleakley will be sentenced April 29 in Court of Queen’s Bench in Peace River.



He appeared in the Peace River court on Jan. 14 and entered guilty pleas to seven of 12 charges.



Bleakley was initially charged with 24 crimes in the incident March 8, 2017 that started with a stolen car in Slave Lake and led to a police chase near Kinuso.



He appeared at a preliminary hearing Oct. 16 in High Prairie. One-half of the original charges were discharged by the judge before the hearing, says a report from Alberta Justice and Solicitor general media communications.



Bleakley pleaded guilty to failing to stop for a peace officer, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, unlawful use of a firearm, possession of a weapon contrary to an order, and possession of a prohibited loaded restricted firearm.



He still faces charges of resisting a peace officer, uttering threats causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a weapon contrary to order.



The crimes arose on March 8 at about 11:45 a.m. when Faust RCMP were conducting a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734. A vehicle was reported stolen from the Slave Lake area the previous evening.



Police say the male occupant [Bleakley] stopped for police, then fled into a wooded area. One officer heard what was believed to be one shot from a firearm while the male fled.



A short time later, Bleakley allegedly stole another vehicle near the area and brandished what a witness believed to be a firearm.



Police located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33 and after a brief pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.



Bleakley was armed and barricaded in the vehicle.



When police went to arrest him, he threatened to take his own life.



Later, around midnight, Emergency Response Team members arrested Bleakley without incident.