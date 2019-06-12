Man caught with cocaine, meth pays price

H.P. court docket

May 27, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A man from East Prairie Metis Settlement will pay a steep price after pleading guilty to two charges of possession of an illegal drug.

Joshua Maurice Dumont was fined $2,000 in High Prairie provincial court May 27 after pleading guilty.

“You need to stay out of trouble and go to treatment,” Judge D.R. Shynkar advised Dumont during sentencing.

Dumont, who appeared in court via CCTV from the Peace River Correctional Centre, was fined $1,000 on each charge.

Court heard the charges arose when High Prairie RCMP found small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine in his possession in 2017, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

The drug charges were not the end of Dumont’s troubles. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of stolen property and was sentenced to one day in jail.

Eta-Ndu told court that Dumont was found in possession of two cheque books and tax forms which did not belong to him.

In addition to the fine, Dumont was placed on probation for one year.

Dumont continued to deal with other legal matters. He was sentenced to 30 days concurrent after pleading guilty to two counts of breaching conditions, two counts of failing to comply with conditions, and two counts of failing to appear for trials.

Dumont breached court orders to have no contact with a named person in the order, being intoxicated in a public place, failing to report to police, and breaking a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in 2018, the Crown alleged.

However, since Dumont already served time in custody, he was credited for time served.

Dumont was also fined $100 for failing to appear in court for a docket day.



– – – – – – –



Paul W. Cunningham, 36, of High Prairie, was sent to jail for 60 days after pleading guilty to making threats to cause death and two counts of breaching conditions.

Court heard the charges arose after Cunningham contacted a female twice against his court order.

The accused sent text messages to the victim, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“She says he said if he didn’t come over, he would murder her,” Eta-Ndu says.

However, the accused disputed the statement.

“I did say I would burn her house down,” Cunningham said, while appearing in court from Peace River Correctional Centre via CCTV.

“He remembers he said he would damage her property, but not murder her,” said Cunningham’s lawyer, Harry Jong.

Jong, however, conceded the victim may have feared for her life.

Judge D.R. Shynkar accepted the joint sentencing submission from Eta-Ndu and Jong.

Cunningham was also placed on probation for one year. He was also ordered to take counseling and treatment for alcohol and drug abuse, and for domestic violence.

Judge Shynkar also ordered Cunningham to provide a DNA sample.

Cunningham was credited for 44 days already served.



– – – – – – –



Trinity E. Cardinal, 19, of Sucker Creek, was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle while impaired.

Court heard she recorded a breath sample of 110 mg after she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu alleged.

In addition to the fine, Cardinal was suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – –



Anthony Aaron Roshuk, 31, of the Peace River area, was placed on probation for one year after pleading guilty to possession of break-in tools and mischief causing damage under $5,000.

High Prairie RCMP saw Roshuk trying to break into a vehicle at a High Prairie residence on Oct. 18, 2018, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“The officer saw a suspect trying to get into a vehicle with a pair of pliers.”

Judge D.R. Shynkar placed Roshuk on probation with several conditions. The first is he completed 20 hours of community service. He is also required to complete counseling and treatment for substance abuse, including residential treatment, as ordered.

“That will help Mr. Roschuk get his life back on track,” said his lawyer, lawyer Kirsty Broadhead.

Roshuk appeared in court to enter his guilty please from the Peace River Correctional Centre via CCTV.



– – – – – – –



Paula Rhonda Campiou was fined $300 after pleading guilty to causing a disturbance.

Court heard Campiou was one of three women involved in a fight at Ray’s Gas Bar, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“It was a consensual fight,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

However, Campiou’s lawyer, Harry Jong, did not agree.

“She was trying to break up a fight,” he submitted to court.

Jong asked court to consider a fine rather than one year of probation requested by the Crown, which Judge Shynkar agreed.

Meanwhile, the other two parties in the incident were also sentenced.

Tamara Lori Badger, 25, of Sucker Creek, was sentenced to probation for three months after pleading guilty to causing a disturbance.

“I was trying to break it up,” Badger told court.

Michelle Pearl Auger, 24, of Sucker Creek, was fined $300 on April 29 for causing a disturbance in the incident.



– – – – – – –



Nathan Allan Gauchier was fined $400 after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.

Court heard Gauchier was intoxicated in a public place against a court order, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.



– – – – – – –



Jamie Lane Grey, 45, of Atikameg, was fined $400 after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.

The charge arose after Grey was found intoxicated outside Prairie River Manor in High Prairie on March 18, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu reported.

“He was trying to get in,” Eta-Ndu said.

Grey relapsed after being sober for many years, said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

“He fell off the wagon, but he’s back on track again,” she said.

Grey is also on a condition to not be intoxicated in a public place.