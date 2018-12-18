Man caught up in the thrill of the kill

H.P. court docket

Dec. 10, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Faust man will be digging deeper into his pockets after pleading guilty to driving without a licence on two occasions.

Dion Robert Davis, 35, was fined more than $900 when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 10.

Davis was fined $575 and $345, for driving without a licence.

Judge D.R. Shynkar included the victim fine surcharge when he set the sentence.

“He was a suspended driver,” Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau told court.

High Prairie RCMP and Faust RCMP stopped Davis within one month and laid charges.

His licence was suspended when he fell behind making payments for child support, duty counsel Harry Jong said.



* * * * * * *



Samuel Edward Houle, 51, of Fort Vermilion, was fined $700, plus a victim fine surcharge of $210, for failing to comply with an undertaking.

Houle, who appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV, was intoxicated against a court order.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a call of an intoxicated male laying on the floor at the High Prairie Husky station.

“He thought the condition was only for Fort Vermilion,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Houle was traveling home while hitchhiking and stopped in High Prairie.

“He admits he has a drinking problem,” Jong said.



* * * * * **



Guy Edouard Normand, 51, was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $75, after pleading guilty to failing to immediately tag an animal after killing it.

Normand was remorseful for not placing the tag immediately after shooting it.

“He simply forgot in the excitement of the moment,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He realizes he made a mistake.”