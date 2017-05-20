Man bites woman’s finger during assault

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Peavine man will remain behind bars for the next 18 months after admitting to violently attacking his girlfriend.

Andrew M. Halldorson, 27, was jailed after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court May 8 to assault and assault causing bodily harm.

“This is a domestic situation, which makes it more serious,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.

Court heard that Halldorson bit one of the victim’s fingers during the first incident April 15, said Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau. The bite required stitches to repair.

During the second assault on April 26, Halldorson punched the victim about 10 times in the head, he added.

Halldorson dispute the allegation. His lawyer, Harry Jong, said he punched her multiple times, not 10.

Arseneau added Hall- dorson also attempted to pull open the stitches on the finger during the second incident.

To make matters worse, court heard that Halldorson revealed a BB gun that appeared to be real and said he was going to kill her.

Before sentencing, Halldorson’s lengthy criminal record was reviewed including many assaults.

“What is aggravating is that almost all his victims are female,” said Arseneau.

Judge Shynkar noted a disturbing trend as Halldorson’s criminal record mounted.

“This behaviour is ongoing, with numerous victims,” he said. “They are serious offences of violence.

“Sentences have been getting heavier over the years.”

As a result, Judge Shynkar did not agree with the submission of one year in jail by Arseneau and eight months by Jong.

After his release from prison, Halldorson will be placed on probation for six months, and ordered to take treatment for anger management and alcohol abuse.

“He understands it’s no way to treat a girlfriend,” Jong said.

“He recognizes he needs anger management and he wants to straighten out his life,” he added.

The accused regretted his actions.

“I wish it never happened,” said Halldorson, who appeared on CCTV from the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Halldorson was also banned from possessing or using firearms for 10 years.