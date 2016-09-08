Man assaults officers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie man faces charges of assaulting two Slave Lake police officers Aug. 27.

Daniel Henry Campbell, 47, reserved his plea until Sept. 14 during a short appearance in Slave Lake provincial court Aug. 31.

Slave Lake RCMP Sgt. Marlene Brown reports both officers were slightly injured after arresting a drunk Campbell.

“RCMP had responded to a report of an unknown male allegedly passed out on the ground between two local residences,” says Brown. “During police efforts to assist the man, he became enraged and started threatening to kill police.”

Campbell was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

“As the male was being lodged in a cell, he became aggressive with police and attempted to strike them and a struggle ensued,” says Brown. “The incident lasted several minutes and police were able to gain control of the man.”

Campbell faces charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a police office and uttering threats.