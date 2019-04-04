Man announces plans to organize ball hockey

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie man is attempting to organize ball hockey for children and youth to run in May and June.



Aaron Froment attended High Prairie town council’s meeting March 26 to inform council of his plans.



Froment says he plans to offer the sport to children age four years to midgets, if enough interest is shown. An adult league is not ruled out.



Froment adds he does not want to interfere with the minor baseball and minor soccer programs in town, so they would like to run on alternate nights.



“We started it in Slave Lake and it went over really well,” says Froment, adding they want to run the program in May and June.



“I’m not here asking you guys for any money,” he says.



However, he was asking for a discount, or possibly waiving fees for the first year.



“So we can get up and going.”



Town CAO Brian Martinson replied council should take the matter to the recreation committee for a decision, then recommendation back to council. Big Lakes County also funds recreation and needs to be given a chance to provide input.



Fremont says there is a chance to hold tournaments depending on the success of the program. For now, he is focusing on getting the program going locally.



Fremont is hoping to keep registration as low as $40.



More information will be made available as registration nears.