Make a quilt to support Humboldt Broncos



Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman has organized a quilting project to make quilts to support those involved in the crash of the Humboldt Broncos’ bus April 6 that led to 16 casualties.



“It is my hope that we make 30 quilts,” says Terri Rosser.



Kits of materials for the quilts are available at The Pin Cushion Boutique free to pick up.



“I have businesses sponsoring to help pay for the kits,” Rosser says.



Each quilt measures 60-by-48 inches.



People can make the quilts at home or join the quilting bee on April 28, Rosser says.



She responded to a public call on social media from a Humboldt quilters group asking for quilts with the Broncos’ colours.



“They are looking for 200-plus quilts that will be given to the survivors and families of those who passed away,” Rosser says.



“They also want to give quilts to the first responders.”



The Brooncos’ logo will be added to the quilts in Humboldt, she says.



For more information, phone Rosser at (780) 523-0446.