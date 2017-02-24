Mail boxes vandalized

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Post Office has temporarily restricted hours of the box lobby after several boxes were damaged last week.

“Someone vandalized 30 boxes,” High Prairie Cpl. Adam Best says.

“They were pried open.”

Canada Post employees reported the incident occurred after hours Feb. 13 and before opening Feb. 14, he says.

“We have no indication of any mail stolen that was reported,” Best says.

Mail boxes were hit at random, not in a section or block, he adds.

“There was no evidence to link any suspects,” Best says.

Canada Post referred all information to High Prairie RCMP.

As a result of the incident, Canada Post has limited the time the box lobby is open, according to a notice posted on the post office doors.

During the week, the lobby is closed from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Please be advised that the box lobby will be closed weekends,” the notice states.

“The daily closure will be in effect until further notice.