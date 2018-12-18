Made with loving hands

Grade 3 students helped make a quilt for a J.B. Wood Continuing Care resident this Christmas. Left-right are Hailee Cloutier-Knibb, Duston Mohr and Addison Cloutier-Baker.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Not many things can make a Christmas merry for some like some warmth and comfort on a cold day.



Or any other cold day for that matter!



With that in mind, Grade 3 students in Joanne Lasher’s class at St. Andrew’s School certainly got all wrapped up in their work, only to give away their pride and joy to a woman who will surely enjoy getting wrapped up herself.



In December, students made a warm, comfortable quilt for J.B. Wood Continuing Care resident Eunice Nafziger, to ensure she’s warm and toasty on the cold winter’s nights ahead.



Lasher says the class has “adopted” Nafziger, then proceeded to do good deeds for her. One project was the quilt.



Lasher says the student receive help from an accomplished sewer in the community, who supervises the making of the quilt.



Squares are first sewn and put into strips by the students before a sewer assembles the quilt.



It’s the tenth year the class has completed a quilt for a J.B. Wood resident.